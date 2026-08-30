How old is Tucker Budzyn? Beloved internet dog diagnosed with lymphoma; pet parent shares heartbreaking update

Tucker Budzyn, one of the internet’s most beloved dogs, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. His pet parent, Courtney, shared the heartbreaking news with his fans on social media.

Tucker Budzyn has been diagnosed with lymphoma. (Facebook/ Tucker Budzyn)

In a video shared across social media platforms, Courtney said Tucker was diagnosed with lymphoma two weeks ago.

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"But before you allow your heart to break into a million pieces like mine did when I heard that news, I need you to know that Tucker has already started treatment and is already considered to be in a partial remission after just one week. So it’s really bad news but also good news um at the same time," she said.

Courtney said Tucker is being treated by Dr. Aaron Banick, a board-certified veterinary oncologist.

She said Tucker is “definitely dumpier” than usual but is still swimming, going to parks and enjoying his walks.

Courtney also shared an emotional message about Tucker and the love he has received from people around the world.

"There’s a quote that people often say that if love could have saved you, then you would have lived forever. And if there’s one thing that I know is that Tucker is probably one of the most loved dogs in the entire world. And part of me wonders that if we could all just send him all of that love, that maybe that might work. Maybe that might be true. Going forward, I want this to be the last sad video that I make. I’m not going to get on here crying my eyes out anymore because I am a heavy believer that Tucker can feel literally every single emotion that I have. And I want him to feel the emotion of hope and of happiness every single day."

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Tucker Budzyn is 8 years old.

Internet heartbroken

Social media users were quick to send their love and support to Tucker and Courtney after hearing the news.

One user wrote, "Courtney—you are so strong. Tucker is strong, too. He brings light and joy into many lives. Please know that his fans are thinking of him and rooting for his recovery."

Another added, "My heart goes out to you. It’s ALWAYS been obvious how much you adore Tucker and give him nothing but the best love and care which you will continue to do. My kindest thoughts are sent to you and your darling boy Tucker."

A third person commented, "Sending hugs to you and Tucker know that you are not alone. Tucker is so lucky to have you as his mom. You are giving him the best puppy life and care!! He is one strong Golden because of you!! Please give him some boops from me!!"

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Another user wrote, "Sending endless prayers to precious Tucker. I think I’ve watched every single video since day one. He always puts a smile on my face and literally makes my days so much better seeing those big happy boofers. My wife and I talk about him and Todd all the time. Feels like he’s part of our family. You got this sweet boy!!!"