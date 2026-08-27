Are you walking your dog correctly? Vet shares 5 common mistakes that may harm them

Dogs eagerly await their daily walks. With puppy eyes, they wait for you by the door. Like clockwork, they know exactly when it's time to head outside. As a pet parent, the responsibility falls on you to ensure that these walks are safe, comfortable, and suited to your dog's needs. Sometimes, pet parents may think a dog walk is only about bathroom breaks. But in reality, it is so much more.



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We asked Dr Deepak Saraswat, head vet at Zigly Pet Care, to explain the health benefits of dog walks and why pet parents should not treat them as mere bathroom breaks. He talked about how regular walks support physical fitness. It also provides essential mental stimulation.

He said,“ Regular walks are an important part of preventive health care for dogs. From a clinical perspective, consistent physical activity helps dogs maintain a healthy body condition and supports cardiovascular fitness, muscle tone and joint mobility. It also helps regulate energy balance and reduce the risk of weight gain when combined with appropriate nutrition."

However, he also urged pet parents to exercise caution, as walking a dog incorrectly may cause discomfort or harm. Dr Saraswat highlighted some common mistakes pet parents should avoid while walking their dogs: