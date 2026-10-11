IIT Kanpur alum, 61, considers returning to India after struggling to find job, afford rent in US: 'I never imagined I'd end up in this situation'

A 61-year-old Indian-origin techie is considering moving back to India after nearly two years of struggling to find a full-time job in the US, leaving him unable to pay rent and other bills.

The techie said he is seriously considering returning to India, where he lived before moving to the US more than two decades ago. (LinkedIn/Gautam Dev)

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In an as-told-to essay published by Business Insider, Gautam Dev, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, shared how his decision to quit his software engineering job in Dallas in September 2024 turned into a prolonged struggle to find employment. Despite having more than two decades of experience in the IT industry, Dev has been unable to secure another full-time role.

“In 2024, while working as a software engineer for an IT company in Dallas, I was told I'd have to relocate to another state to keep my job. That September, I decided to quit my job, stay in Dallas, and look for a new role. That decision became a disaster,” the 61-year-old techie told Business Insider.

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{{^usCountry}} Dev said he had previously experienced gaps of a few months between jobs but had always managed to find another position. However, his latest job search has been different, with several applications going unanswered and interviews failing to result in offers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dev said he had previously experienced gaps of a few months between jobs but had always managed to find another position. However, his latest job search has been different, with several applications going unanswered and interviews failing to result in offers. {{/usCountry}}

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“I didn’t realise how difficult finding another job would be,” he said, adding that he never expected to remain unemployed nearly two years later.

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2-year-long job search but still without full-time role

The techie said that he initially applied for jobs, primarily through LinkedIn, and tried networking with industry contacts. However, most people he spoke to said their companies were not hiring. Some also told him that their jobs had become more demanding but that they were afraid to quit because they might not find another position.

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Still, Dev said that he managed to secure interviews, including multiple rounds with the same company. But none resulted in a job offer.

“I thought my significant experience in the IT industry would help me find a job. However, I think being in my 60s could be working against me. And after being out of work for so long, I also think the employment gap is making things even more difficult,” he said.

Dev also pointed to the changing IT industry and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) as challenges. He said that he came across openings for AI engineering roles, but he does not have enough experience in the field to be confident about applying for them.

“Between my age, the long gap, and the state of the IT industry, my expectations for finding another job have fallen,” he said.

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Turns to gig work as savings dwindle

After repeatedly applying for jobs without receiving responses, Dev said that he eventually stopped actively searching for full-time employment. “I need to spend that time earning money instead,” he said.

The 61-year-old shared that he tried day trading to generate an income, which initially went well before his fortunes changed. Dev also began gig work through platforms like Uber, DoorDash, and Walmart Spark. He said that he was able to generate some income. However, he has not been able to earn as much as he had hoped. The techie also said that his options are limited because he cannot carry heavy items, ruling out certain types of gig work.

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Dev said that the extended job search has taken a significant toll on his finances. “Even with gig work, it's become difficult to keep paying the bills. I've had to drain my savings and take on a lot of credit card debt,” he said.

Dev said that his rent in Dallas has become difficult to afford and that he would like to move somewhere cheaper. However, he is concerned that finding another apartment could be difficult without proof of employment and a steady income. Moving would also take time away from delivery work, further affecting his ability to earn money.

Dev shared that in January, he started a GoFundMe fundraiser that raised more than $9,000. He said the money went towards paying his bills. “It was hard to ask people for money, and not everyone has been supportive. But some people have been really nice and generous,” he said.

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(Also Read: Indian-origin entrepreneur collapsed from stress at 27, then built $825 million startup)

Considers moving back to India

For now, Dev plans to continue doing gig work while looking for ways to manage his expenses. He is also approaching another potential source of income: Social Security benefits. He said that he will become eligible to start receiving Social Security when he turns 62 in January. “Once that begins, I'm hoping it, combined with whatever I can earn through gig work, will make my situation a little easier. Until then, it'll be tough,” he said.

The techie said that he has also seriously considered returning to India, where he lived before moving to the US more than two decades ago and eventually becoming a US citizen. However, Dev said that he is not in a hurry to leave and that relocating would take time to arrange.

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“I never imagined I’d end up in this situation, but here I am,” he said.