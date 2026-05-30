Indian man spots Kesar mangoes at Costco in New Jersey for $19.99, calls it a 'big step in right direction'

An Indian man living in the US was delighted after spotting Indian Kesar mangoes at a Costco store in New Jersey. The video, shared by Aashish Chandratreya, has caught the attention of mango lovers, especially Indians living abroad who often miss the taste of home during the summer season.

An Indian man in the US found Indian Kesar mangoes at Costco and praised the wholesale chain for selling them. (Instagram/aashishchandratreya)

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(Also read: Indian woman captures Diwali spirit at Costco in US as shelves brim with Indian festive items)

In the clip, Chandratreya is seen visiting Costco in Edison, where he finds boxes of Indian Kesar mangoes on sale. Expressing his excitement, he said, "Indian mangoes are now available in Costco. We are here at Costco Edison, so let's go and check it out. You can say whatever you want, but the taste that you get in Indian mangoes, you don't get in any other mangoes."

‘A big step in the right direction’

The man further said that the arrival of Kesar mangoes at Costco marks a special moment for Indian food lovers in the US. "And yes, it is true, these Indian Kesar mangoes have finally arrived at Costco in Edison. They're also available at a couple of more Costco warehouses across New Jersey. I know it was all made possible because of the amazing efforts of the Indian Consulate in Seattle, so shout out and thanks to them. While these mangoes were already available through local retailers, I think it's a very big step in the right direction that a big US chain like Costco is actually offering such amazing Indian delicacies," he added.

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According to the video, a box of Kesar mangoes, labelled as a product of India, is priced at $19.99 at Costco. Each box contains 4 pieces.

The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Finally spotted Indian Kesar Mangoes at @costco. Love seeing a big wholesale chain bring in this iconic Indian summer favorite and even better, they come in a box of just 4 mangoes. Perfect for mango lovers who want quality without buying a whole crate."

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts

The video drew several reactions from users, many of whom were thrilled to see Indian mangoes being sold at a major US retail chain. One user wrote, "This is the kind of news every Indian abroad wants to hear." Another said, "Nothing can beat Indian mangoes, especially Kesar and Alphonso." A third commented, "Costco finally understood what real summer tastes like." Another user added, "This makes me miss India so much."

(Also read: Woman shares Costco haul bought with food stamps, sparks debate on what ‘poor’ means in US vs abroad)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)