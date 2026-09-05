Indian woman visits New York’s Brooklyn Bridge after watching ‘thousand Reels’, calls it ‘overhyped tourist trap’

Tourist hotspots often look picture-perfect on social media, but the reality can be very different once you get there. An Indian woman visiting New York found herself facing exactly that situation at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, where the heavy crowd made it nearly impossible for her to get the photograph she had imagined.

An Indian woman was left frustrated by the crowds after visiting New York’s iconic Brooklyn Bridge. (Instagram/n__sees)

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After apparently watching countless Instagram Reels featuring the famous New York landmark, the woman was excited to experience it in person. However, instead of finding the ideal spot for a photograph, she was met with streams of tourists trying to do the same.

‘People here aren’t letting me take a photo’

The woman, identified as Neha, shared a video of her experience on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen sitting on the Brooklyn Bridge after giving up on trying to pose for photographs amid the crowd.

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{{^usCountry}} "I must have seen at least a thousand Reels of New York, of the Brooklyn Bridge. Now I'm at Brooklyn Bridge, and people here aren't letting me take a photo at all. So out of frustration, I just sat down right here. You guys take the photos... at least someone's Reels will get made, someone's post will go up on Insta. I'm happy with this- I'm getting the view," she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I must have seen at least a thousand Reels of New York, of the Brooklyn Bridge. Now I'm at Brooklyn Bridge, and people here aren't letting me take a photo at all. So out of frustration, I just sat down right here. You guys take the photos... at least someone's Reels will get made, someone's post will go up on Insta. I'm happy with this- I'm getting the view," she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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Her humorous reaction captured the familiar gap between carefully curated travel content online and the on-ground experience at some of the world's most popular tourist destinations.

Sharing the clip, she added a cheeky caption questioning whether the landmark lived up to the hype. "Name a more overhyped tourist trap. I’ll wait," the caption read.

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post garnered several reactions, with users relating to her frustration while also joking about the crowded tourist attraction.

One user summed up the situation by writing, “Expectation vs reality,” while another sympathised with her experience, saying, “The frustration is understandable.”

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(Also read: Indian woman in US says owning a car is a ‘survival need’: ‘Having no car is equal to house arrest’)

Others took a more humorous approach. “Brooklyn Bridge said: no solo pics today,” one person joked. Another user pointed out the positive side of the experience and wrote, “At least the view is worth it.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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