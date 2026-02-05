Internet creates 10-second videos with Grok Imagine 1.0, says it is…
Elon Musk’s xAI described Grok Imagine 1.0 as the platform’s biggest update yet.
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has launched Grok Imagine 1.0, describing it as the tech company’s “biggest leap yet”. Since its launch, the AI tool has kept the internet hooked. Many have tried their hands at creating 10-second videos, including some which feature Elon Musk.
What is Grok Imagine 1.0?
An official post on the X profile dedicated to xAI reads, “Introducing Grok Imagine 1.0, our biggest leap yet. 1.0 unlocks 10-second videos, 720p resolution, and dramatically better audio. Imagine has generated 1.245 billion videos in the last 30 days alone.”
The statement adds, “Experience stories that unfold fully. Sharper detail and smoother motion that draws you deeper into the scene. Videos are now longer and higher resolution.”
How did social media react?
The upgrade received mixed reactions on social media. While some were impressed, others argued that it failed to meet their expectations.
An individual posted, “Grok Imagine 1.0 sucks!” Another joined, “It is the worst.”
A third, however, commented, “Just got my hands on Grok Imagine 1.0 and wow, it’s like the AI finally learned to daydream! From wild ideas to practical solutions, it’s a game-changer. Can’t wait to see what kind of creativity it sparks. Anyone else trying it out?” A fourth wrote, “Grok Imagine 1.0 tops all video arenas: LMarena, artificial analysis, and design arena.”
What are people creating using the AI tool?
Here are some of the videos created using the AI tool:
An X user took a trip back to the Mesozoic Era:
This user imagined a warrior from the ancient world:
How to use Grok Imagine 1.0?
Here is a step-by-step guide to using this AI tool.
1. Visit grok.com/imagine
2. Enter a prompt that describes your video idea
3. Click generate. At the moment, the AI tool supports up to 10-second videos at 720p with audio
4. The last step is to download or share your creation
Is Grok Imagine 1.0 free?
According to a tweet from the official Grok account, in response to an X post, the tool is free for both Basic and Premium users. However, the Premium users can access some additional features.
