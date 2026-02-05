Internet creates 10-second videos with Grok Imagine 1.0, says it is…

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has launched Grok Imagine 1.0, describing it as the tech company’s “biggest leap yet”. Since its launch, the AI tool has kept the internet hooked. Many have tried their hands at creating 10-second videos, including some which feature Elon Musk. Snippets from videos created using Grok Imagine 1.0. (X/@xai)

What is Grok Imagine 1.0? An official post on the X profile dedicated to xAI reads, “Introducing Grok Imagine 1.0, our biggest leap yet. 1.0 unlocks 10-second videos, 720p resolution, and dramatically better audio. Imagine has generated 1.245 billion videos in the last 30 days alone.”

Also Read: Pinterest fires 2 employees for creating tool to track layoffs. What CEO said The statement adds, “Experience stories that unfold fully. Sharper detail and smoother motion that draws you deeper into the scene. Videos are now longer and higher resolution.”

How did social media react? The upgrade received mixed reactions on social media. While some were impressed, others argued that it failed to meet their expectations.

An individual posted, “Grok Imagine 1.0 sucks!” Another joined, “It is the worst.”

A third, however, commented, “Just got my hands on Grok Imagine 1.0 and wow, it’s like the AI finally learned to daydream! From wild ideas to practical solutions, it’s a game-changer. Can’t wait to see what kind of creativity it sparks. Anyone else trying it out?” A fourth wrote, “Grok Imagine 1.0 tops all video arenas: LMarena, artificial analysis, and design arena.”

What are people creating using the AI tool? Here are some of the videos created using the AI tool:

An X user took a trip back to the Mesozoic Era: