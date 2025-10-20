Irish man’s touching attempt to speak Hindi to thank Indian girlfriend's mom for Diwali gift

The bar for good boyfriends has officially been raised. Forget grand gestures, one Irish man's dedication to connecting with his partner’s family has left the internet grinning. He made a touching effort to bridge the cultural gap with his Indian girlfriend's mom by trying to speak Hindi while thanking her for a Diwali gift. Sanskruti and Darren are an interracial couple who live in France. (Instagram/@sanskruti_darren)

Sanskruti, a content creator, posted the video on Instagram with a simple caption, “Some moments don’t need translation.” She also shared a video of her partner and mom's sweet interaction.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “My Irish boyfriend thanking my Indian mom in Hindi for Diwali parcel.”

Darren, who is recorded speaking to Sanskruti’s mother over a call, starts the conversation by asking, “Kaise ho? (How are you?). He then sweetly says, “Apke parcel mila, sukriya (Received the parcel you sent, thank you.)”

He then switches to English to thank her again and expresses how the gifts are “very good.”

Take a look at the sweet interaction:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “He is so warm. And cordial.” Another added, “Just to give you a glimpse into how your relationship might be 10-15 years from now, my hubby calls my mom and says, ‘Mummy, besan laadu aani sheera khoop mast’, and then they chat about everything from kandil and rangoli to food and temple visits. Inter-racial relationships are very special because they are a constant adventure for both families. Happy Diwali! I wish you many more Diwalis!”

A third expressed, “Love that he puts so much effort.” A fourth wrote, “This is so beautiful.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

The couple runs an Instagram page called “sanskruti_darren.” Their bio on the profile reads, “Indian–Irish couple figuring out the influencer life.”