Is Donald Trump calling himself a god-like Atlas? Viral AI image from Truth Social goes viral

US President Donald Trump has drawn fresh attention after sharing an AI-generated image on his Truth Social platform, portraying himself as a god-like figure resembling Atlas, carrying the globe on his shoulders.

This is not the first time Trump’s social media activity has attracted attention. (Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

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The image shows Trump draped in an American flag while lifting the Earth above his head, styled in a mythological, larger-than-life depiction. The post was shared without any caption, leaving its intent open to interpretation.

The post came shortly after US military action targeting drone storage facilities in Iran, following an incident involving a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Mirror US.

While no direct connection has been confirmed between the military developments and the social media post, the overlap has added to the discussion around Trump’s recent online activity.

Also Read: Donald Trump posts AI montage video chanting ‘everybody loves Trump’; viral clip sparks buzz

Trump’s recent flurry of social media posts

The president has been highly active on Truth Social in recent days, posting a mix of political commentary, personal remarks, and AI-generated content.

The report stated that following the G7 conference and discussions surrounding US-Iran relations, Trump continued posting for several hours, including while travelling back to the United States.

His posts ranged from claims about industrial policy and chip production to comments on political rivals and White House-related updates.

History of AI-generated and controversial posts

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Trump’s social media activity has attracted attention. He has previously shared AI-generated or digitally altered content that has sparked debate online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Trump’s social media activity has attracted attention. He has previously shared AI-generated or digitally altered content that has sparked debate online. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Trump posts AI video of filling Reflecting Pool with crying person’s ‘tears’; see bizarre clip

In a separate instance, Trump reshared a post comparing him to historical figures such as Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Hitler, and Alexander the Great, along with claims about his global influence. Responding to the post, he reportedly wrote: “Presidential Historian Dave King — Sounds good to me!”

As of now, there has been no official statement from the White House or Trump’s team explaining the intent behind the Atlas-themed AI image.

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