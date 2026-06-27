Trump reveals USA's new ‘patriotic-themed’ passport with stern warning, draws backlash

The visual of the page also showcases Trump's signature beneath the serious expression of the president.

It remains uncertain where exactly the phrase is located within the passport.

"The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!' President DJT," Trump shared on his Truth Social account alongside an image of the passport.

This limited-edition design aims to commemorate this significant milestone in American history and will reportedly be accessible to “any American citizen” who applies for a passport, as well as being available at the Washington Passport Agency.

In April of this year, the White House announced that a special passport would be issued in conjunction with the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence in July.

Trump mocked as netizens react to USA's new passport The design has already elicited a variety of responses on social media, with some individuals referring to it as the “most patriotic US passport ever.” Others have labeled it a passport for “patriots.”

“President Trump just unveiled this new EPIC passport,” one person reacted.

“President Trump unveils EPIC new US passport for patriots. Cue the meltdowns!” another said.

However. some people express skepticism regarding this matter, with certain critics questioning Trump's presence in the image, as he is positioned in front of the Declaration of Independence.

“The United States has 250 years of history, and Trump still looked at the passport and thought: Needs more me,” one said, while another wrote: “Thank God: the Trump image passport is a limited-edition commemorative passport, not the standard passport that most Americans receive.”

Adjacent to Trump is the renowned artwork depicting the signing of the declaration, featuring the text 'United States of America' along with the number 250 beneath it.

Slamming Trump, one wrote: "US passport is not the same as visa for entering US but Trump doesn't know that."

Others have also raised questions regarding Trump's remark of "Welcome, but be good!" with some implying that he may have confused this with the process of being granted citizenship.