French Montana, Corey Woods and Fat Joe celebrate Knicks' win in style: ‘This is epic…’

The New York Knicks have won the NBA championship for the first time in over 50 years, triggering massive celebrations across the city as fans erupted in joy after the long-awaited title victory. The Knicks’ season has marked a dramatic turnaround after years of struggles, having long been among the league’s weakest teams. (AFP)

They sealed the championship on Saturday night with a 94–90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series.

Outside Madison Square Garden, a large crowd gathered around a big screen erupted in celebration as the Knicks overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the Spurs in San Antonio during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Long wait ends as Knicks reclaim glory The Knicks’ season has marked a dramatic turnaround after years of struggles, having long been among the league’s weakest teams.

Their last NBA Finals appearance came in 1999, where they again faced the San Antonio Spurs but fell short, while their most recent championship dates back even further to 1973.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup, they were already in control of the series with a 3–1 advantage.

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The Spurs managed to secure only one victory in Game 3, briefly raising doubts about the Knicks’ championship push. However, the Knicks quickly regained control of the series by responding strongly with a win in Game 4, reasserting their dominance.

Hip-hop world celebrates Knicks title victory The Knicks’ championship victory was a landmark moment, arriving after a long wait spanning multiple decades. The win sparked widespread reactions online, extending beyond fans to include celebrities as well.

The hip-hop community, in particular, quickly joined in the celebrations, showing strong support for the Knicks’ historic title run.

French Montana, the Moroccan-American rapper, wrote on Instagram, “last time we won hip hop was created 53 years ago lol City on fire tonight.”

Corey Woods, widely known as Raekwon, also appeared to reflect nostalgically on his long-standing support for the Knicks. “congratulations ! i remember as a kid how important this franchise meant to me . this is epic. yall deserve it. work for it .. it then happens ! salute. knicks for the win. . in 5 !!!! let@them wu ni$$as tell you about it …”

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Fat Joe, the 55-year-old American rapper, also expressed his pride in New York’s NBA championship triumph, posting the message, “We are The Champions.”

Jim Jones also extended his congratulations to the franchise following the championship win, writing, “The champions, congrats to New York.”

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 50 Cent, and Uncle Murda were seen watching the game together and marking the celebration in style, spraying Ace of Spades as they joined in the championship festivities.