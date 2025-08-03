‘It’s worse in the US’: American woman explains why Indian education is more affordable

An American woman who has been living in India for the past four years has sparked an online discussion after sharing a detailed comparison highlighting the cost differences between education in India and the United States. Kristen Fischer, who regularly posts on Instagram, shared a video in which she expressed her surprise at how frequently people question her claim that India offers significantly more affordable education. An American woman compared education costs in India and the US.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

Breaking down the numbers

In the video, Fischer stated, "I'm actually surprised that people have doubts when I bring up the fact that India has low-cost education. So, let's break it down, shall we?" She went on to explain that even after accounting for the salary differences between the two countries, India remains significantly more affordable in terms of education.

"In India, the median annual salary is 3.3 lakh, and in the US, it's 41 lakh. Public college tuition in India ranges from 10,000 to 50,000 rupees per year, which is about 3 to 15 percent of the annual salary. But in the US, public college tuition ranges between 10 to 26 lakh per year, which accounts for 23 to 63 percent of the annual income," she added.

She concluded by saying, "Education is just crazy expensive in America. That’s why most people can’t afford to pay for college on their own and have to take out loans. Looking at these two numbers, it's easy to see that education really is lower cost in India. "

Caption adds more perspective

The caption accompanying the video read, “India has very affordable education and here is why. I have only used one example here and that is public college tuition. But honestly, all forms of education are far cheaper in India compared to the USA.”

She continued, “I am surprised when people give me pushback when I say that education in India is low-cost. The cost of a college education in America has gotten out of hand recently. It is nearly impossible to go through college without a loan anymore. India makes education more affordable and therefore, more accessible.You may think college is expensive in India. But trust me, it is worse in the USA.”

Take a look here at the video:

Social media reacts

The clip has garnered more than 47k views and prompted a flurry of reactions from users, many of whom appreciated Fischer’s balanced perspective.

One user commented, “Mam you are showing good things about India, thank you so much. In international countries nobody talks about good things, they just see fake or wrong roadside food videos and assume that’s India.”

Another wrote, “You’re absolutely right.”

A user added, “Thank you for explaining this. The world wouldn't believe it if an Indian said it, but when it comes from you, it speaks volumes and densities.”

Another shared, “Kristen, your explanation is a game-changer for many students.”