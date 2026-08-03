Jordan Salinas' first reaction after confronting Twin Falls gunman Chad Williams goes viral: 'The last 24 hours…'

Jordan Salinas' first response after engaging the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooter, Chad Williams, has gone viral. Salinas was seen in videos yesterday engaging the shooter in Idaho, armed with a silenced pistol.

Jordan Salinas has been identified as the man who engaged the Twin Falls shooter with his handgun. (Facebook/Jordan Salinas)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While authorities have not confirmed Salinas' identity, he has been identified as per multiple reports. Amidst this, his social media profile on Facebook has come into the limelight. Yesterday, several people left comments on his last post, which was to celebrate America's independence.

Now, Salinas has put out a statement on Facebook reacting to the shooting and giving a peek into what happened in the aftermath.

Jordan Salinas: First reaction after confronting Idaho shooter

Salinas said the last 24 hours had been overwhelming for him.

“The last 24 hours have been overwhelming. I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and everyone who has reached out with messages, prayers, and support. I haven't been able to respond to everyone yet, but please know I've seen your messages, and they mean more to me than I can put into words,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Salinas added “In the coming days, I'll share a more complete account of what happened, to the best of my recollection, when I'm able.” He concluded “For now, my heart remains with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by yesterday's tragedy. Thank you for continuing to keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and thank you all for the incredible support you've shown me and my family.”

Salinas' post goes viral as people rush to thank ‘hero’

Salinas' post went viral with many rushing to thank the ‘hero’.

“Can’t imagine how overwhelming all this is, our world has become so divided with so much hate , someone like you being at the right place to show compassion and stand against these senseless shootings of innocent people. What an honor you’ve provided to humanity. Let peace be with you,” one wrote. Another added “Not all heroes wear capes, thank you sir!”.

Yet another said “Jordan you are a true hero.. I watched and rewatched the video of you and have been desperately trying to figure out if you..the incredibly brave man in the grainy videos I have scoured was alive. Thank you for your courage, thank you for not running and not only standing your ground but helping to stop this horrible disturbed man from killing more innocent civilians. Sending you prayers for healing.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}