Lindsay Czarniak salary: How much could Craig Melvin's wife earn in her new job as CBS Sports HQ host?

NBC's TODAY show host Craig Melvin's wife, veteran sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak has joined CBS Sports. Melvin, 47, announced Czarniak's move to CBS on social media Sunday. Czarniak will host the network's flagship show, CBS Sports HQ alongside the already existing panel of rotating co-hosts.

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak. (Lindsay Czarniak/ Instagram)

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Describing it as "breaking family news," Graig Melvin revealed that Czarniak, 48, will be making her debut on CBS Sports on Sunday at 7:30pm EDT. "Stoked. Happy. Proud," the TODAY show host added.

Lindsay Czarniak's new destination is of much of interest to fans of TODAY show, which Craig Melvin co-hosts. But it is of even more interest to fans of SportsCenter, which Lindsay Czarniak hosted as the studio anchor for ESPN for six years.

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{{^usCountry}} She is a popular figure in the sports broadcasting scene, with SportsCenter often taking the lead on major NFL, NBA, MLB, and even college sports stories at 6 pm ET. After leaving ESPN in 2017, she worked freelance with NASCAR and FOX Sports for several years before joining another network full-time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is a popular figure in the sports broadcasting scene, with SportsCenter often taking the lead on major NFL, NBA, MLB, and even college sports stories at 6 pm ET. After leaving ESPN in 2017, she worked freelance with NASCAR and FOX Sports for several years before joining another network full-time. {{/usCountry}}

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As a result, Lindsay Czarniak's big career move is increasingly being scrutinized. It goes without saying that the star anchor will change networks for a premium. In this article, we will take a look at how much she made at ESPN and Fox, and how much she could be making at CBS, given that the exact figures are never disclosed.

Lindsay Czarniak: How Much Will Former SportsCenter Host Make At CBS?

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Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak are widely considered one of the US television's power couples. While Melvin is a staple for millions of Americans every morning, Lindsay Czarniak's SportsCenter is also widely watched.

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At ESPN, she was one of the network's high-profile studio hosts. In parallel with ESPN, she worked as the ABC Indy 500 host. When she joined FOX, she often appeared as a sideline reporter for NFL games. Czarniak's exact salary was never disclosed, but there have been several estimates which places her annual earnings from networks between $700,000 and $1 million at ESPN.

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At CBS, she joined as the co-host of CBS Sports HQ. Despite there being no confirmation about her new contract with CBS, it is widely estimated that the veteran sportscaster could be making around $1.5 million in network salary. Multiple profiles online estimate her net worth at around $9 million.

At CBS Sports HQ, her panel of co-hosts will include Tommy Tran, Chris Hassel, Amanda Guerra, Jaclyn DeAugustino, Joe Musso, Zach Aldridge, Hakem Dermish and Katie Mox.