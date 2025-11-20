Elon Musk denies making 'explosive remarks' on Saudi prince, reveals what he said

A lip reader claimed that Elon Musk, while attending Donald Trump’s banquet, said that he believed Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was a terrorist but the tech billionaire has denied the claims, adding that he was talking about something else. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Getty Images via AFP)

President Trump and Elon Musk are back on good terms after their feud, which the world witnessed six months ago. The billionaire was seen attending the lavish banquet organised by the US President in honour of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Also Read: Trump hosts Saudi prince for first time since Khashoggi killing

He reacted to a tweet by Dailymail that read, “Elon Musk appears to make 'explosive remark’.” Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the outlet that in a video where Musk was seen in a conversation with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the Tesla CEO apparently asked, “What is your opinion, is he a terrorist?”

What did Elon Musk say?

Denying that he made such a remark, the billionaire tweeted that he was asking about new cancer drugs. “False, I was asking about upcoming cancer drugs,” Musk tweeted.

Who attended Trump’s dinner for the Saudi Prince?

Trump hosted a lavish event with high-profile guests for Prince Mohammed, who visited the US for the first time since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Among those who attended the event were world-renowned football player Cristiano Ronaldo and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. In addition to tech moguls Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Michael Dell, Chuck Robbins, Tareq Amin, Lisa Su, and Jensen Huang, business executives including David Ellison, Mike Wirth, Jane Fraser, Stephen A. Schwarzman, and Brendan Bechtel also attended the banquet, as reported by The New York Times.

Which Trump family members attended?

First Lady Melania Trump hosted the event with her husband. Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, attended with Bettina Anderson. Tiffany Trump attended with her husband, Michael Boulos.

In addition, Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, were also in attendance at Trump's banquet for the Saudi prince.