Wed, Oct 29, 2025
Massive white airship spotted flying over San Francisco in viral video: All we know about it

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 08:11 am IST

A video of the white airship in San Francisco has gone viral.

A large, white airship was spotted flying over San Francisco on Tuesday morning, and a video of the moment has stunned social media. The airship, known as Pathfinder 1, was reportedly visible “across the Bay in Oakland and on the west end of Alameda.”

The huge white-coloured airship took San Francisco residents by surprise. (Screengrab)
Content creator César Concepción Salza shared a video of the blimp on Instagram. “What is this in San Francisco sky today?” he wrote as he posted the video.

The video shows the airship slowly emerging from behind a high-rise and floating around.

About Pathfinder 1:

The airship is operated by Lighter Than Air (LTA) Research, reported NBC. LTA Research, funded by Google cofounder Sergey Brin, aims to "launch the next generation of zero-emission airships.”

Reportedly, the airship was spotted during a study by the company about using it for cargo and transportation.

According to the official LTA Research website, Pathfinder 1 took its first flight in May. At that time, it flew outside the airspace at Moffett Federal Airfield, where the airship is hosted.

Follow Us On