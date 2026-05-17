Meta employees took free snacks, chargers during layoffs: ‘Almost like doomsday’

A former Meta employee has revealed that workers at the tech giant stuffed their bags with free goodies on the eve of the company’s first major layoff, describing the atmosphere inside the company as “almost like doomsday”. Adel Wu, who said she witnessed multiple rounds of layoffs during her final year at Meta, shared a post on X recalling the tense environment that gripped employees before one particularly large round of job cuts.

A former Meta employee spoke about anxiety at the company due to layoffs(REUTERS file photo)

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Her post comes shortly before Meta is all set to cut 8,000 jobs on May 20. Wu implied that little has changed since 2021 when it comes to the tense atmosphere preceding layoffs at Mark Zuckerberg's company.

Meta’s first layoff

Meta cut 11,000 jobs in 2022 — the first in the company’s 18-year history. The 2022 layoffs were attributed to Meta sinking more money into its doomed Metaverse project. Several other rounds of layoffs followed the 2022 round, thanks to the AI boom and aggressive investment in automation.

In her X post, Wu said that she witnessed several layoffs during her last year at Meta. “During my last year at Meta there were probably 4-5 layoffs, but this one on 5/20 is huuuge,” she wrote, referring to the May 20 date when Meta will announce who has been made redundant.

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{{^usCountry}} Wu said that her friends at Meta are extremely anxious about their future with the company. “My friends still there are either just waiting hoping to get laid off or extremely anxious because the job is their lifeline,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wu said that her friends at Meta are extremely anxious about their future with the company. “My friends still there are either just waiting hoping to get laid off or extremely anxious because the job is their lifeline,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“I remember the very first big layoff the night before was almost like doomsday, people were stuffing their bags with free snacks and drinks and chargers,” Wu recalled.

She ended her post by calling it a “very weird time to be in big tech”.

‘A lot of anxiety’

“I’ve been here for every round of layoffs, I don’t think this one is worse than the first two years but there is definitely a lot of anxiety and resentment in the company. I miss 2021 so much lol,” claimed one person in the comments section.

“Haha I remember waking up at like 3am PT to sit and stare at my inbox for the email of doom. Trauma bonding. Makes for a crazy story to tell in the future,” another recalled.

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Many agreed that morale is at an all time low in the IT industry. (Also read: ‘Dead scared to take a loan’: Hyderabad techie says IT jobs no longer feel secure amid layoffs)

“The first lay off was wild, someone on my team was literally laid off mid-business trip, but also knowing that there were like 3 -5 more rounds of layoffs just killed off any morale I had, and I was definitely in the camp of hoping to get laid off,” a user said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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