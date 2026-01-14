Edit Profile
    Meta layoffs 2026: Reality Labs cuts over 1,000 jobs, signals strategy shift

    The mass layoffs at Meta’s Reality Labs impacted nearly 10% of its workforce.

    Updated on: Jan 14, 2026 6:52 AM IST
    By HT Trending Desk
    In Meta’s first biggest layoff of 2026, more than 1000 employees at the company’s Reality Labs division were laid off, reported Bloomberg. The mass layoff reportedly came after the company decided to shift its focus from Metaverse to AI devices.

    Meta Reality Labs employees impacted by the layoffs were notified starting Tuesday morning. (File Photo)
    Meta Reality Labs employees impacted by the layoffs were notified starting Tuesday morning. (File Photo)

    Employees affected by the mass layoff were notified starting Tuesday morning, reported the outlet, citing an internal post by Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth.

    The cuts are expected to impact 10% of the total workforce of Reality Labs. The division has about 15,000 employees.

    Why the layoffs?

    “We said last month that we were shifting some of our investment from metaverse toward wearables,” a company spokesperson told the outlet. “This is part of that effort, and we plan to reinvest the savings to support the growth of wearables this year.”

