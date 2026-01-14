Meta layoffs 2026: Reality Labs cuts over 1,000 jobs, signals strategy shift

In Meta’s first biggest layoff of 2026, more than 1000 employees at the company’s Reality Labs division were laid off, reported Bloomberg. The mass layoff reportedly came after the company decided to shift its focus from Metaverse to AI devices. Meta Reality Labs employees impacted by the layoffs were notified starting Tuesday morning. (File Photo)

Employees affected by the mass layoff were notified starting Tuesday morning, reported the outlet, citing an internal post by Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth.

The cuts are expected to impact 10% of the total workforce of Reality Labs. The division has about 15,000 employees.