Meta layoffs 2026: LinkedIn flooded with ‘Open To Work’ posts as Reality Labs cuts 10% of its workforce

Meta, in a restructuring of its Reality Labs division, has initiated job cuts which are expected to impact over 1,000 employees. According to Bloomberg, the employees were notified of the layoffs starting Tuesday morning. As news of the restructuring broke, LinkedIn became a hub for #OpenToWork posts, with impacted engineers, designers, and managers sharing their gratitude for their time at Meta while urgently seeking their next professional chapter. In an internal memo, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth informed about the Reality Labs layoffs. (LinkedIn)

Also Read: Meta layoffs 2026: Reality Labs cuts over 1,000 jobs, signals strategy shift According to an internal memo, reviewed by the outlet, Meta is shutting three of its in-house VR game and content studios as part of the cuts. They are Armature, Sanzaru, and Twisted Pixel. The company still has five other studios, including Camouflaj, Glassworks, Games, BigBox, and OURO.

“Laid off within a year” A video game content writer who had been working with Sanzaru took to LinkedIn to activate the “Open To Work” feature on his profile, sharing how he was impacted by the recent layoffs.

“A year ago, I joined the wonderful crew at Sanzaru Games as a writer and narrative consultant. Sanzaru's closure today is a big loss for VR games as a medium. I'm sorry to see this happen, and my heart goes out to all of my teammates, my long-time collaborators at Camouflaj who got hit, and everyone else impacted by Meta's layoffs,” he wrote.