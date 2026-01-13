Meta techie claims applying to jobs is the ‘dumbest thing’ you can do, shares why

A techie living in San Francisco is calling the traditional job application process "the dumbest s**t you can ever do" after his own grueling experience with the market. After sending out 670 applications and DMing 1,000 recruiters with zero results, he decided to stop playing the volume game. He shifted his focus to building products and networking in person in SF and NYC. Eventually, he managed to flip the script, resulting in over 80 recruiters reaching out to him instead. X users have resonated with the Meta techie’s tweet about job applications. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Applying to jobs is the dumbest shit you can ever do. I learned the hard way. dmed 1000 recruiters/engineers. did 670 apps. didn't get me anything. Cause its not equally distributed: the top 10% of people take 90% of the jobs,” Marmik Patel, whose LinkedIn profile says he works as a software engineer at Meta, wrote on X.

Also Read: Delhi founders celebrate startup success by gifting SUV to first employee they hired. Watch In the following lines, he explained what he did instead. He shared, “So this past year I stopped wasting time on applying and started doing whatever gave me the biggest impact. Did hella trips to SF/NYC, built products, did content, made friends. And soon the dynamic flipped. Jan-May, 83 recruiters dmed me. AI labs, YC companies, unicorns.”

He continued, “It's a winner-takes-all world. You have no choice but to become the winner. Or waste away your life fighting for scraps.”​