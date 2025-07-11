Moo Deng turns 1: Inside viral baby pygmy hippo's first birthday celebrations

Internet sensation Moo Deng, the pygmy baby hippo at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, celebrated her first birthday on Thursday, July 10. Blissfully unaware about the big day in her life, she wandered around her enclosure, took a few naps at different intervals, and had watermelon and vegetables before getting hosed down for a shower, NBC News reported. TOPSHOT - Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo, celebrates 1st birthday in Thailand(AFP)

For the special occasion, a four-day party was thrown in her honor, and a 44-pound cake, which was especially made from fruits and vegetables, was given to Moo Deng.

Viral pygmy baby hippo Moo Deng turns 1

On July 10, thousands of fans visited the famous zoo in Thailand to watch Moo Deng celebrate the special moment. These included TODAY correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer and self-described “mooniac” Molly Swindall, who traveled from New York to Thailand to see the internet sensation.

Frayer shared while reporting that Moo Deng marked her maiden birthday by spending the whole day "lumbering around, happy, moist and unbothered," People magazine reported.

Also, Moo Deng was featured by TODAY in a morning show's special segment, which is usually reserved for humans to celebrate their birthdays and anniversaries.

Molly Swindall, a fan of Moo Deng, called the baby hippo an "idol" and added that everyone in the world loves her.

"It's fun to see she's her same old self... Fame hasn't changed her," Swindall told NBC News about her Thailand visit, where she had the opportunity to make the birthday breakfast for the animal, including a wide range of vegetables.

Swindall has now made three trips to the country only to witness Moo Deng. She stated that the animal "brought so much joy to people when there was a lot of toughness".

Also Read: Meet Moo Deng, the viral baby hippo who took the internet storm with her antics

What does Moo Deng mean?

The name Moo Deng, which translates to "bouncing pig," was chosen after a vote by over 20,000 children and tourists on the zoo's official Facebook page. The facility is located in eastern Thailand's Chonburi city.

Soon after, Moo Deng became viral on the internet as her caretakers shared adorable posts featuring her sassy personality on the zoo's TikTok and Instagram accounts.

The animal arrived in September last year and has since made a cameo on Saturday Night Live as well as a visit from the cast of The White Lotus Season 3.

FAQs

What does Moo Deng mean in hippo?

Moo Deng translates to bouncing pig.

What happened to the Moo Deng hippo?

Moo Deng became an internet sensation a few months ago when images and videos of her charming antics went viral and inspired merchandise, songs, and memes.

Why is hippo Moo Deng so famous?

She became famous due to her playful and charming antics at the Khao Kheow Open zoo in Thailand.

Are pygmy hippos friendly?

These animals are generally shy and like being alone.