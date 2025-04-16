Thai airports welcome travellers with adorable Moo Deng hippo-themed dolls during Songkran. Video

Thailand’s beloved pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng, is back in the spotlight—this time in the form of cuddly plush toys handed out to lucky travellers during the Thai New Year celebrations. As reported by Bangkok Post, Suvarnabhumi Airport and five other international airports in Thailand surprised arriving passengers with adorable Moo Deng dolls, sparking joy and excitement across social media platforms. Moo Deng plush toys charmed travellers at Thai airports during Songkran.(X/@PRSuvarnabhumi)

A hippo that stole hearts

Moo Deng first captured the internet’s attention last year after playful videos of the tiny hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri went viral. Tourists flocked to the zoo to catch a glimpse of the miniature wonder, and Moo Deng quickly became a symbol of joy—so much so that it is now being used to promote Thai tourism during Songkran, the country’s iconic New Year celebration.

Floral shirts and airport surprises

The plush versions of Moo Deng were designed with a festive flair, each donning a bright, floral Songkran-style shirt, perfectly capturing the holiday spirit. According to Bangkok Post, the Airports of Thailand (AoT) Plc produced just 2,800 of these limited-edition toys. They were distributed at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang in Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports.

A heart-warming video shared on the X account of Suvarnabhumi Airport shows passengers spotting trays full of Moo Deng toys emerging from the baggage carousel. The reaction was priceless—not only children, but also adults were seen grabbing the toys with wide smiles and even posing for pictures with multiple plushies in hand.

Watch the clip here:

A strategic move for tourism

AoT president Kerati Kijmanawat stated that the decision to gift Moo Deng dolls was deliberate, all thanks to Moo Deng the hippo, who has been drawing crowds to its enclosure. He also noted that the Moo Deng-themed toys “have brought more customers to the airports under the supervision of AoT.”