Thailand's trade proposal to the US includes zero tariffs on some imports, says finance minister
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 01:01 PM IST
Thailand finance minister Pichai said he was confident that the United States would be satisfied with the new proposal.
Thailand's most recently trade proposal to the United States including zero tariffs for imports of many US products, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday
Pichai said he was confident that the United States would be satisfied with the new proposal, which also offers to balance trade with Washington in less than ten years.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelter
on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelter
on Hindustan Times.
News / World News /
Thailand's trade proposal to the US includes zero tariffs on some imports, says finance minister