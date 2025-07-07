Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Thailand's trade proposal to the US includes zero tariffs on some imports, says finance minister

Reuters
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Thailand finance minister Pichai said he was confident that the United States would be satisfied with the new proposal.

Thailand's most recently trade proposal to the United States including zero tariffs for imports of many US products, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday

Thailand's finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the country's new trade proposal includes zero tariffs for imports of many US products.(REUTERS)
Thailand's finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the country's new trade proposal includes zero tariffs for imports of many US products.(REUTERS)

Pichai said he was confident that the United States would be satisfied with the new proposal, which also offers to balance trade with Washington in less than ten years. 

