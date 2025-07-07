Thailand's trade proposal to the US includes zero tariffs on some imports, says finance minister

Thailand's most recently trade proposal to the United States including zero tariffs for imports of many US products, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday Thailand's finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the country's new trade proposal includes zero tariffs for imports of many US products.(REUTERS)

Pichai said he was confident that the United States would be satisfied with the new proposal, which also offers to balance trade with Washington in less than ten years.