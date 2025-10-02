Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B: DoorDash and Walmart enter drama as rappers' feud turns ugly

Rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been engaged in a feud on social media over the last 24 hours, and continuing. Needless to say, things have turned ugly, with both coming up with deeply personal disses, sparing nobody, from spouses to family. Cardi B (L) and Nicki Minaj (R).(File Photos)

On Wednesday, the drama further escalated as Nicki Minaj brought in Walmart and DoorDash - two companies Cardi B has partnered with and called them out over a comment allegedly made by Cardi B.

"Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to r*** her man? Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death? Shrump says: D. E. BYE," Minaj wrote in an X post.

Notably, Cardi B and DoorDash launched “The Cardi Bodega”: when her album Am I The Drama? dropped. She also partnered with Walmart and drone-delivery firm Wing, to deliver album with drones.

Why Are Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feuding

The Feud Between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is one of the longstanding rap beefs in Hollywood. It all started with Nicki Minaj reportedly made fun of the sales numbers of Cardi B's latest album, 'Am I the Drama', released on September 19th. Cardi B alleged that the numbers that were being put out regarding the sales were inflated.

Cardi B soon joined the beef, retaliating promptly with an X post of her own. "Nothing more annoying than a bored b****" she wrote. "You must've missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet."

Since then, the feud has continued for over 58 hours, with both sides not holding back their barbs.

This story is being updated.