‘Nobody wanted to talk to me’: Harvard-educated VC on failure and feeling like an outsider

A Harvard-educated venture capitalist has opened up about her childhood as an immigrant in the United States, her biggest takeaways from studying at the Ivy League school, one lesson she has learned the hard way in life and much more. Amy Wu Martin spoke about her journey in a vox pop with Viraj Ala, which is now going viral online.

Amy Wu Martin immigrated to the US from China as a child

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Martin is a partner at Menlo Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm that has over $8 billion in AUM (assets under management). Her journey from Harvard to becoming a VC at a top firm is certainly impressive, but it wasn’t always easy.

During her chat with Viraj Ala, Martin spoke about feeling like an outsider in the United States as a child because she could not speak English, as well as the pain of failing publicly.

The immigrant who made it to Harvard

Amy Wu Martin immigrated to the United States from China when she was a child. Asked if she felt like an outsider growing up, she said: “Absolutely. I was born in China. When I came to the US, I didn’t speak English.”

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{{^usCountry}} Martin revealed that when she first moved to the States, she lived in a Latino neighborhood. She learned Spanish there and therefore likes to say that her first language is Spanish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Martin revealed that when she first moved to the States, she lived in a Latino neighborhood. She learned Spanish there and therefore likes to say that her first language is Spanish. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the prestigious Harvard, Martin had an impressive career and climbed the corporate ladder. She has worked at organizations like the Clinton Foundation, Novantas, Warner Bros Discovery and more. “Nobody wanted to talk to me” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the prestigious Harvard, Martin had an impressive career and climbed the corporate ladder. She has worked at organizations like the Clinton Foundation, Novantas, Warner Bros Discovery and more. “Nobody wanted to talk to me” {{/usCountry}}

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However, her career trajectory was not smooth. She opened up about the lowest point of her career during the interview with Ala.

As a founding member of FTX, Martin was in the spotlight when the startup blew up. “Nothing prepares you for how it feels to live through your failure, specially when you fail publicly,” she said.

“When FTX blew up, there was a period of time when nobody wanted to talk to me. People were scared,” she revealed. “What I learned is that those times when you’re down, is when people really remember you the most. Not when you’re up.”

(Also read: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years for multi-billion dollar crypto fraud)

Internet applauds success story

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Amy Wu Martin’s success story drew applause and appreciation on social media. On LinkedIn, one person wrote: “I saw this on Instagram and instantly came to LinkedIn to find you - cheers to immigrant women doing amazing things and changing the world, one step at a time.”

“People will always hype you when you're up, but it matters who you are when you're down. More though, I think also it's clarifying to see who stays around when you're down. Appreciate the more serious note on this one Viraj Ala and props for spreading the real stuff Amy,” another wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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