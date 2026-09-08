One woman run over, another stabbed: California twin murder case shocks Kerala community

A woman from Kerala has been charged with murder in California after intentionally running over her friend with an SUV. Anila Baby, 32, was held in connection with the death of 35-year-old Anjana Hari. She is accused of running over Hari with an SUV in Milpitas on August 28.

(L to R) Anjana Hari, Ann Mary Mathew, Anila Baby.

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Another close friend of the two was found stabbed to death hours later, adding a new twist to the bizarre case.

Here’s what happened

According to a report in On Manorama, Anjana Hari was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of the Mill Creek Apartments in Milpitas on August 28.

A witness cited in the police report said that they saw Hari walking towards Anila Baby’s blue Toyota Highlander on August 28. Hari appeared relaxed and smiling.

However, when she got close to the vehicle, the Toyota SUV suddenly accelerated forward and struck Hari. The witness said that Baby kept driving after hitting Hari and crashed into three parked vehicles. She then fled the apartment complex.

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{{^usCountry}} The Milpitas Police posted on X on Friday, that at 12.01 pm, its officers “responded to 440 Dixon Landing Road after receiving reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision in the parking lot of the Mill Creek Apartments. Witnesses reported seeing a blue SUV leaving the area immediately following the incident.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Milpitas Police posted on X on Friday, that at 12.01 pm, its officers “responded to 440 Dixon Landing Road after receiving reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision in the parking lot of the Mill Creek Apartments. Witnesses reported seeing a blue SUV leaving the area immediately following the incident.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anjana Hari suffered serious head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acted with malice

A police report filed at the County of Santa Clara Hall of Justice, Superior Court of California on September 1 said that Anila Baby acted with malice and aforethought.

Baby, a native of Kerala’s Kottayam, was armed with a weapon at the time of the hit-and-run, police said.

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It was alleged that the manner in which she drove the SUV over Anjana Hari reflected planning, sophistication and professionalism. She is currently lodged at the county main prison.

Police found her in a Walgreens parking lot after the hit-and-run. She was unable to answer any questions and spoke incoherently.

“She appeared incoherent and was unable to answer questions. She had visible injuries in her hand and legs,” Detective Tailor Goods wrote in a report submitted to the court, The New York Post said.

The second death

Shortly after this happened, San Jose Police responded to a second incident. More than an hour after Anjana Hari’s death, Ann Mary Mathew was reportedly killed at Linda Vista Street, located roughly 17 km from Dixon Landing Road.

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The two women had previously lived in the same housing complex on Dixon Landing Road. However, they had reportedly moved from Milpitas to Linda Vista Street in San Jose around two months earlier.

According to On Manorama, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement that officers were called to the 700 block of Linda Vista Street at 1.53 pm following a report of a stabbing. Ann Mary was found at the location and had sustained at least one stab injury. Her death was subsequently determined to be a homicide. She was 40 at the time of her death.

Anila Baby is now being investigated in connection with her death as well.

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A Malayali resident in California who was acquainted with all three families told On Manorama that people initially believed Anila may have "accidentally pressed on the accelerator", resulting in Anjana's death.

The resident said Ann Mary's husband, Jacob, apparently unaware that his wife could be in danger, went to assist Anjana's family. He later discovered that Ann Mary herself had been killed.

Motive remains unclear

Investigators have reportedly recovered forensic evidence from the crime scene, although police have not disclosed what it contains. Members of the local community have also dismissed speculation that job loss or "depression" could have prompted the killings.

Friends who were close to the three women reportedly said they had not noticed any conflict or strained relationships between them. They also pointed out that changing or losing employment is relatively common in the US and maintained that it would not explain an act as extreme as the alleged murders.

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