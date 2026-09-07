OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue under fire over ‘dangerous’ and ‘disgusting’ motherhood video: ‘Enough of this filth’

British adult creator Bonnie Blue’s video with her new baby has sparked outrage on social media amid discussion about the Lindsay Clancy case. This comes after the judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.

Bonnie Blue under fire over ‘dangerous’ and ‘disgusting’ motherhood video (Instagram/BonnieBlue)

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The video shows Bonnie holding her August 2026 baby from London's St. Mary's Hospital while saying her “down there still looking perfect” after a C-section, defying the standard six-week recovery guideline. Three men are seen around her bed.

Bonnie earlier told Metro that she delivered her baby at The Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital via C-section.

‘Enough of this filth’

The video made Netizens furious amid the Clancy case’s updates. The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am 98% sure this woman did not have a baby. It is SO dangerous to give nasty porn sick men the impression that women who had a C-section don’t have to wait for six weeks before sex. They DO,” a user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am 98% sure this woman did not have a baby. It is SO dangerous to give nasty porn sick men the impression that women who had a C-section don’t have to wait for six weeks before sex. They DO,” a user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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“Why has the UK child welfare system not taken this baby away from this sociopath? Take the baby away and arrest everyone in this video. Enough of this filth,” another said.

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One wrote, “Bonnie Blue is now using her newborn baby in the preamble videos to her pornography films. Social services need to be involved.”

Another said, “I don’t care if it’s rage bait, she’s a disgusting weirdo who would do anything for money and the blokes who agree to do these videos are no better by the way, absolute freaks”.

“It appears motherhood did indeed NOT change Bonnie Blue for the better and that she is indeed just a sociopath,” one user commented.

This video got increased attention amid conversations about protecting children after the Clancy case.

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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.