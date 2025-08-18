Optical illusion: Do you see an apple or two faces? Your answer reveals your hidden personality

A new optical illusion is going viral online, and it is more than just a fun picture. This tricky image can reveal deep secrets about your personality depending on what you notice first. What do you see first?

The picture was recently shared on Instagram by anti-stress expert Maria Winberg, who called it a classic dual-illusion. At first glance, some people see the core of an eaten apple, while others see two faces: a man and a woman looking at each other.

Maria explained that what you see first says a lot about your mindset, how you think, and even how you handle relationships.

If you see the two faces first

According to Maria, people who notice the two faces are usually logical and analytical thinkers. They like stability, think before they act, and find creative ways to solve problems. Such people also have strong morals and value honesty.

However, curiosity sometimes gets the better of them. TikTok page @brightside.official added that people who see the faces usually put relationships as their top priority. They might even be going through a period of uncertainty with someone special. The advice? Talk openly instead of keeping everything in your heart.

Also read: Lion or frozen tree? Viral optical illusion reveals your personality traits based on what you see first

If you see the apple first

If the eaten apple catches your eye first, Maria says you are more intuitive and emotionally aware. You often know the right thing to say but prefer to stay quiet. Stability is very important to you, and you protect what matters most.

According to @brightside.official, people who see the apple are usually cheerful. They stay in a good mood and spread happiness to those around them.

Why optical illusions matter

Optical illusions are more than just internet fun. Psychologists say they help us understand how our brain works and how differently people see the same thing. They also have several benefits:

Boost memory, focus, and problem-solving skills.

Improve creativity and flexible thinking.

Offer stress relief while playfully engaging the brain.

So, what did you see first, the apple or the faces? Whichever it was, this illusion might have revealed something important about your personality.

FAQs

Q1. What does the optical illusion show?

It shows an image that can be seen as either two faces or an apple core.

Q2. What does seeing the faces first mean?

It means you are logical, analytical, and value relationships.

Q3. What does seeing the apple first mean?

It means you are intuitive, emotionally aware, and protective of what matters.