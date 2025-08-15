Optical illusion challenge: How many hidden cats can you spot in this image?

Optical illusions have long fascinated the internet, offering puzzles that play with perception and challenge observation skills. A new brain-teaser making the rounds on Facebook has once again left users scratching their heads, as they attempt to find every cat cleverly hidden within a drawing. A tricky optical illusion on Facebook baffled users as they tried to count hidden cats in a leafy scene.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

The Facebook post

The image, shared by Facebook user Arshdeep Soni, features a drawing of a cat resting under a tree. At first glance, it appears to be a simple sketch, but a closer inspection reveals a trick. Within the tree’s leaves and the surrounding bushes are several other cat faces, camouflaged among the branches and foliage. The challenge for viewers is to spot every single feline hidden in the scene.

Check out the image here:

Comments pouring in from puzzled viewers

The post has attracted more than 300 comments, with users debating how many cats they could see. One amused user admitted, “I thought there were only three until I zoomed in and found five more.” Another remarked, “These kinds of puzzles drive me crazy, but I can’t stop trying.” A third viewer confessed, “I gave up after ten minutes and still missed two.” Some found humour in their struggle, with one commenting, “I’m convinced some of these cats disappear when I blink.” Another claimed, “I think I spotted eight, but my friend says there are ten.” Yet another participant noted, “This is harder than any school exam I ever took.”

A test of patience and perception

While users continue to debate the exact number of cats, the puzzle’s popularity highlights why optical illusions never lose their charm. They spark curiosity, challenge the mind, and bring people together in a shared moment of playful problem-solving.

So, how many cats can you spot in this leafy puzzle? Some say the answer is obvious, others believe it is trickier than it seems. Perhaps the only way to know for sure is to take a closer look yourself.