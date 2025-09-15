Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can find the black cat hidden in plain sight

The internet’s favorite brainteaser community, r/FindTheSniper, has dropped another optical illusion challenge that is driving people wild. Posted by Reddit user pr0b3, the image looks simple at first, but hiding in plain sight is a black cat so well-camouflaged that many users admitted defeat before spotting it. Can you beat Reddit’s viral optical illusion challenge?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

At first sight, the picture looks like a peaceful forest with trees going up in the sky and leaves appear to be lush green. The ground is covered with bushes and has a dog tied up with a leash in the corner. It looks like a perfect picture with nothing out of place, but a sneaky cat is hiding, almost invisible in the shadows.

Why is this puzzle tricky?

The beauty of this challenge is in its simplicity. Unlike optical illusions that play with shapes or patterns, this one hides a living thing in plain sight.

The black cat’s fur blends in with the grass and dirt, so it disappears into the background. And to make it harder, the dog in the image steals the show, pulling your eye to the right side of the frame. Many players spent minutes looking in the wrong place before realising the answer was somewhere else entirely. Only 10% people can find the hidden cat in just 10 seconds.

The answer revealed

Still searching? Here’s the reveal: look closely at the bottom left section of the photo, just above the small red marker flag in the grass. There, sitting quietly, is the black cat, his head popping out of the shrubs. Once you notice its outline and ears, the camouflage effect disappears, and the “sniper” reveal feels almost too obvious.

Why people love “Find the Sniper”

Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper thrives on challenges like this. From Cats, dogs, owls, lizards, and even camouflaged people, each post tests your ability to see the unseen. Such optical illusions are fun, but also test focus, patience, and attention to detail. So, did you spot the hidden cat before seeing the answer?