Original Hermès bag used by Jane Birkin fetches record $10 million in bidding war: Watch gasp-worthy moment

A scratched and stained Hermès Birkin bag, once owned by British singer and actress Jane Birkin, has become the most expensive handbag ever sold. According to CNN, the iconic accessory fetched €8.6 million ($10 million), with fees at a Sotheby’s online auction in Paris, shattering previous records. The original Hermès Birkin bag owned by Jane Birkin sold for $10 million, becoming the most expensive handbag ever.(AFP)

A 10-minute bidding war between nine determined collectors was the highlight of the bag’s auction. The winning hammer fell at €7 million ($8.2 million). The bidder who won was a private buyer from Japan. Gasps could be heard on the livestream as bidding soared past €1 million, well above pre-sale expectations.

What sets this Hermès Birkin bag apart?

It’s not diamonds or rare skins, it’s the history associated with it. Between 1985 and 1994, Jane Birkin used the bag almost every day, according to CNN. The worn black leather still bears her initials "J.B.," nail clippers on the strap, and sticker stains from UNICEF and Médecins du Monde.

While today’s collectors often treat Birkins like untouched investments, Birkin herself valued practicality. The worn-out appearance of the bag only enhanced its appeal. In 1994, she really sold it to generate money for AIDS research.

According to CNN, the idea for the Birkin came in 1981 on a Paris-to-London flight. Jane Birkin’s wicker basket tipped over in front of Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas. She told him she needed a bag “half the size of my suitcase.” He handed her a sick bag.

Hermès crafted the first bag in 1985, gifting four more to Birkin over time. She received royalties but donated them to charity.

Morgane Halimi said, This is an important milestone in fashion history, Global Head of Handbags at Sotheby’s. “It celebrates the enduring legacy of Jane Birkin, and the legend she inspired.”

FAQs

Who bought the original Birkin bag?

A private collector from Japan won the bag at auction after a 10-minute bidding war.

How much did the Birkin bag sell for?

The bag sold for €8.6 million ($10 million) including fees, setting a world record.

What makes this Birkin bag unique?

It’s worn, personalized with Jane Birkin’s initials, stickers, and nail clippers, making it a one-of-a-kind item with a rich history.