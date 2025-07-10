Which soul flower matches your birth month? Find out what it reveals about you

Flowers are beyond their beauty; they carry deep meaning and signify the essence of nature. Every birth month is related to a flower that describes characteristics commonly seen in individuals born during that time. From power to gentleness, happiness to vision, the flower of your birth month reveals more about your character than you realize. Here's an easy guide to what your soul flower indicates about your true self, according to Parade. Birth flowers reflect personal traits, linking each month to unique characteristics. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Soul flowers for each month

January: Carnation

You are reliable, faithful, and frequently the person others depend on. Just like the carnation, you flourish even during the hardest times in life.

February: Violet

Enigmatic and tender. You don’t require attention to stand out. Your creativity and depth are evident to those who invest time in getting to know you.

March: Daffodil

Brimming with optimism. You radiate brightness and new vitality. You hold faith in fresh starts and uplift those around you with your optimism.

April: Daisy

Happy and inquisitive. You recognize the splendor in ordinary items. People born in April typically have a playful nature and inspire a sense of freshness in others.

May: Lily of the Valley

Compassionate and knowledgeable. Your kind spirit affects all those near you. Even in silence, your presence radiates comfort and tranquility.

June: Rose

Multifaceted and affectionate. Similar to a rose, you embody timelessness and depth of feeling. You experience emotions intensely and share your affection generously, yet with power and elegance.

July: Larkspur

Nurturing and motivating. You bring joy to others by being what you are. A calming atmosphere is created by your killer smile and loving heart.

August: Gladiolus

Bold and powerful. You possess an innate ability to lead and a devoted spirit. Similar to the lofty gladiolus, you remain steadfast in your beliefs.

September: Aster

Serene and reflective. You reflect profoundly and communicate with significance. You frequently assist others in feeling centered and focused.

October: Marigold

Inventive and vivid. You flourish in change and provide illumination during life's gloomy times. Your warmth is simultaneously bold and soothing.

November: Chrysanthemum

Calm and shrewd. You possess an old-soul vibe and remain steady, regardless of circumstances. You provide calm support to the people around you.

December: Narcissus

Visionary and optimistic. Even during tough moments, you remain gentle and filled with awe. You discover charm in locations that others frequently overlook.

Allow your birth flower to symbolize the unique essence you possess.