People slammed for tweeting ‘Derrick Groves we were rooting for you’ after New Orleans jail escapee's arrest

Derrick Groves, the last of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail in May, was arrested hiding in a crawl space in an Atlanta home. Before escaping through a hole behind a jail toilet, the 28-year-old was convicted of murder and was facing a possible life sentence. Among all those who fled, he reportedly had the most violent criminal record. Since the news of his arrest reached social media, many have shared their reactions, praising the authorities for making the arrest. However, some said they were rooting for the escapee never to get caught. Those people are now being slammed by others on X, with many reminding them that Groves is a convicted murderer. Derrick Groves was the only inmate on the run after an audacious May jailbreak. (AP)

How did social media react?

Reacting to a post which depicts some getting frustrated over the arrest, an individual shared, “Are you guys actually upset they caught Derrick Groves? You know he was convicted of murder, right?”

Here’s one of the posts involving Derrick Groves, which has enraged many:

Another social media user posted, “Good, he was arrested. What are ya’ll rooting for? He is a murderer.”

X praises the authorities:

Applauding the authorities, a X user posted, “Derrick Groves captured in Atlanta. I have to say GREAT JOB!! Real talk!! This man definitely needs to be behind bars! He has killed multiple people! Then shooting into a Mardi Gras crowd is CRAZY! Thank you for capturing him in a timely manner! KUDOS!!” A fourth wrote, “A job well done.”

What was Derrick Groves convicted of before jailbreak?

Last year, he was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting. According to the prosecutors, he was facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in an unrelated case.

What’s next for Derrick Groves after his capture?

Groves will be extradited to Louisiana. Upon his return, he will face both existing and new charges. It is likely he will be transferred to Georgia’s maximum-security prison. The other nine escapees are also being held in the same jail.