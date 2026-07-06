Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on the one thing that sets US apart: ‘It's why America is still at the top’

For Aravind Srinivas, the defining feature of the United States is not just its thriving startup ecosystem or access to capital — it is a culture that encourages people to pursue bold ideas. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, the Perplexity CEO reflected on what he believes sets America apart from other countries, saying the US continues to reward risk-taking and independent thinking.

Aravind Srinivas, chief executive officer of Perplexity AI Inc (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aravind Srinivas is a 2017 IIT Madras graduate who moved to the US to pursue higher education before launching Perplexity. Launched in 2022, the startup was valued at $20 billion in September 2025.

What sets the US apart

On the podcast, host Joe Rogan asked him about his idea of the American dream. “What did the American dream sound like to you when you weren't in America? Like, how was it discussed?” Rogan asked.

"I always thought America is the only country where you can come here and have an idea, and people listen to you and encourage you to go pursue it. The risk-seeking culture is just incredible here," 32-year-old Srinivas answered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He contrasted this with what he described as a greater tendency in other countries to defer to authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He contrasted this with what he described as a greater tendency in other countries to defer to authority. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Everybody everywhere else, you kind of are either explicitly or implicitly forced to defer to authority. Sure, you can consult everybody out there, but if you have a thought that challenges what they believe, this country still encourages you to go pursue it," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Srinivas, who was raised in India before moving to the US to study at University of California, Berkeley, said America offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to take on even the world's largest companies.

"When I came here, obviously Google was the number one company that everybody wanted to work in, but it's also the same country where it allows you, as a new person, to start a new idea that challenges one of the biggest companies in this own country," he said.

Why America is ‘at the top’

Recalling his academic experience, Srinivas said people were willing to offer honest feedback without discouraging unconventional ideas.

"People actually give you very honest feedback about things, but they don't stop you from working on anything. That's fantastic because that's very fresh, it's very liberating," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When podcast host Joe Rogan asked whether the same environment existed elsewhere, including India, Srinivas said it would be an oversimplification to say it did not exist outside the US, but argued it was less prevalent.

"It's a simplification to say it's not anywhere else, but it's not as encouraged. The incentive structures are not quite there, and the ability to be taken seriously for some crazy ideas is why America is still at the top," he said.

(Also read: Arvind Jain, IITian founder of $7.2 billion company, says US still beats the world for entrepreneurs)