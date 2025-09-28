Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco, whose toenail art is just as striking as his music

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 05:32 am IST

Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco is known for his elaborate toenail art.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
While Blanco is best known for his hit songwriting and production work, he has also gained a cult following online for his eccentric and often elaborate toenail art.

His go-to nail artist, @nailedbytav, frequently showcases the designs on Instagram, including a particularly viral set inspired by Persian rugs, complete with miniature tassels glued to the tips of his toenails.

Blanco's past nail art has included a wide range of bizarre and whimsical themes. For Valentine’s Day last year, he sported toenails decorated with miniature fried pickle slices, a nod to his favorite snack.

Other quirky designs have included a sushi platter, glittering “Golden Toes,” realistic tarantulas, and lime.

