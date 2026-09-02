Sundar Pichai recalls IIT Kharagpur memories as institute celebrates 75 years: 'Campus is where I met my wife, Anjali'

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a special message for his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur, as the institute celebrates 75 years of excellence, innovation and nation-building. In a post on X, IIT Kharagpur shared Pichai's message in which he reflected on his time at the institute, recalling memories of campus life, friendships, academics and meeting his wife, Anjali.

In the video, Pichai recalled several moments from his student years. (X/@IITKgp)

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"A message from a global icon. A proud moment for @IITKgp. As IIT Kharagpur celebrates 75 years of excellence, innovation and nation-building, we were honoured to receive a special message from our distinguished alumnus @sundarpichai, CEO of @Google and Alphabet, marking this historic milestone," the institute wrote while sharing Pichai's video message.

In the video, Pichai recalled several moments from his student years, including meals at Harry's, the Illu festival, nights spent studying in B3-08 and the friendships he formed with his wingmates.

"I have many happy memories as a student, from the meals at Harry's to the Illu festival, to nights studying in B308, to the friendships forged with wingmates, and to the professors who made a lasting impression," Pichai said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Campus is where I met my wife, Anjali, where I first learned to program, and where I had my very first few opportunities to use a computer, carrying floppy disks around campus," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Campus is where I met my wife, Anjali, where I first learned to program, and where I had my very first few opportunities to use a computer, carrying floppy disks around campus," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Pichai said that these experiences "shaped the course" of his life and put him on a path that eventually led to Google and his work to bring technology to as many people as possible. He also described his education at IIT Kharagpur as "truly a gift" and highlighted the impact of the institute's graduates in India and around the world.

"IIT Kharagpur played a formative role in shaping the lens through which I strive to make an impact on the world," he said.

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(Also Read: ‘You guys want a picture, right?’: Google employee recounts ‘dreamy’ encounter with Sundar Pichai)

Sundar Pichai's vision for next 5 years

Looking ahead, Pichai said that IIT Kharagpur's role would become increasingly important as the world enters the next wave of technology.

"More and more, India is creating innovations that can benefit the whole world, and this ambitious, optimistic new generation of Indians has the chance to reimagine what's possible for the country," he said.

Pichai further said that he believes artificial intelligence can help amplify this potential, while universities will be crucial in ensuring that AI remains useful to everyone. He also shared his vision for the next 5 years, saying AI would increasingly move beyond laboratories and early adopters and into the hands of people across different professions.

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"When I look at the next five years, I see AI moving away from the lab and the early adopters and into the hands of people doing the work: the healthcare workers, the government officials, the farmers, developers, and entrepreneurs," Pichai said.

"We are building AI so that it can help all of us do our work at the next level and do it in a more fulfilling way," he added.

Concluding his message, Pichai credited students for driving much of the progress in AI. He also recalled meeting Gemini Student Ambassadors from across India at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi this year. "Their enthusiasm for how technology can improve lives was palpable, and it's why I'm so optimistic about the future," he said.

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