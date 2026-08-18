Taylor Swift photos leak: New wedding pics stun fans; 'She looks fabulous'

Newly surfaced photos from a private wedding in the UK have sent Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy. Images from the wedding of Grammy-winning recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk show Swift debuting her shortest hairstyle in years.

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena during her Eras Tour concert in 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File) (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans quickly praised the singer’s refreshed look. Many called her appearance “fabulous” across social media.

Swift attended the ceremony on Saturday, August 15, at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, Gloucestershire. She was joined by longtime friends and collaborators Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff. The wedding brought together several musicians and producers who have worked closely with the pop superstar over the years.

Recording engineers Laura Sisk and Oli Jacobs have contributed to multiple Taylor Swift albums and have worked extensively with Jack Antonoff, one of Swift’s longest-serving producers.

Also read: Taylor Swift's 'august' song removed from Trump team TikTok; netizens say ‘she would always break MAGA allegations’

Taylor Swift debuts a noticeably shorter hairstyle

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The wedding appearance marked one of Swift’s most notable changes in recent years. The Grammy winner has largely worn her blonde hair long and straight throughout the Eras Tour era. The latest photos show a shorter cut paired with her natural textured waves and bangs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wedding appearance marked one of Swift’s most notable changes in recent years. The Grammy winner has largely worn her blonde hair long and straight throughout the Eras Tour era. The latest photos show a shorter cut paired with her natural textured waves and bangs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The leaked wedding photos also gave fans another glimpse of Swift’s personal style following her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce earlier this summer. She accessorised her outfit with her signature red lipstick, her engagement ring and her wedding band.

Fans first noticed the haircut when Swift was photographed in London on August 12. The wedding images just offered clearer views of the style.

The new hairstyle is followed by the promotional images released for Swift’s upcoming Toy Story 5 single. The visuals for the same featured a boho-inspired look with textured bangs, signalling a gradual shift away from her sleek hairstyle. Before that, she was seen wearing a similar textured style during outings in Sydney in 2024 while supporting Kelce during the NFL season.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Taylor Swift records original track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for 'Toy Story 5'

“The 1989 hairstyle is back”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Swift has previously spoken about how her hair changed over time. Writing for Elle in 2019, she revealed that her naturally curly childhood hair gradually became straight. She joked that she hoped her curls would eventually return.

The images have fuelled discussions around the famous eggshells Swift leaves before her album realeases. A fan on X wrote under the new pictures, “2014 vs now… The 1989 hairstyle is back, oh she is cooking up her magnum opus for TS13.”

Another user referred to Swift's 1989 era and wrote, “you can tell me this is from 2015 and i would believe it.”

One fan dig through her previous interview reports and wrote, “she once said that she will hide next era in her nail color.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another fan complimented her new hair and wrote, “It’s giving if 1989 and Red had a child. Or like when hair was growing back long after 1989. Either way, she looks great."