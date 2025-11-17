Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

The Game Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees across all categories

ByArya Vaishnavi
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 11:40 pm IST

The Game Awards 2025 nominations were announced on November 17 at Noon ET

The Game Awards 2025 will air live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 11. Fans will be able to stream the event on Amazon Prime Video from 8 pm ET to 11 pm ET. The nominations for “video game industry's biggest night” were announced on November 17 at Noon ET. Here's the full list of nominees across all categories, according to Gamespot.

The Game Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees revealed
The Game Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees revealed

Game of the Year

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Best Adaptation

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • The Last of Us: Season 2
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Best Art Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Narrative

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Silent Hill f

Best Score And Music

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Silent Hill f

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr
  • Charlie Cox
  • Erika Ishii
  • Jennifer English
  • Konatsu Kato
  • Troy Baker

Innovation In Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Games for Impact

  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop

Best Ongoing Game

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man's Sky

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Best Mobile Game

  • Destiny: Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Best VR/AR Game

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades II
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Split Fiction

Best RPG

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Fighting Game

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party!
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • The Alters
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Most Anticipated Game

  • 007 First Light
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher IV

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • brawk
  • Chovy
  • f0rsakeN
  • Kakeru
  • MenaRD
  • Zyw0o

Best Esports Team

  • Gen.G - League of Legends
  • NRG - Valorant
  • Team Falcons - DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

News / Trending / US / The Game Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees across all categories
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On