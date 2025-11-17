The Game Awards 2025: Date, time, venue and how to watch online?

With December fast approaching, gamers across the world are gearing up for The Game Awards 2025. Dubbed the “video game industry's biggest night,” the event will be held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles next month. Ahead of the nominations, here's all you need to know: When and where to watch The Game Awards 2025? All you need to know

The Game Awards 2025: Date, time and venue

The awards ceremony will take place on December 11 at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. The Game Awards will recognise this year's best games and their developers. Additionally, it will also unveil new game titles and feature musical performances.

How to watch The Game Awards 2025 online?

The event will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from 8 pm ET to 11 pm ET. Those with a Prime membership will be able to watch the event without an additional cost.

When will The Game Awards 2025 nominations be announced?

The nominations will be announced today, November 17, at Noon ET. The categories for The Game Awards include: Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, Games for Impact, Best Ongoing Game, Best Community Support, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Mobile Game, Best VR/AR Game, Best Action Game, Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Role Playing Game, Best Fighting Game, Best Family Game, Best Sim/Strategy Game, Best Sports/Racing Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Adaptation, and Most Anticipated Game.

What is The Game Awards?

According to the event's official website, The Game Awards “recognizes and upholds creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry.” It was founded by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, who also hosts and produces the program, in 2014.

The program brings together a “diverse group of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming's position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment.”