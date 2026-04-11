Tim Cook celebrates Artemis II return: ‘Taking iPhone photography to new heights’

Tim Cook has reacted to Artemis II's successful Pacific Ocean splashdown. While he expressed his joy at the return of the four crew members, the Apple CEO also referenced pictures taken with an iPhone by the astronauts while in space.

Tim Cook's tweet on Artemis II return has gone viral. (AP)

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“Congratulations to Artemis II on a successful mission! You captured the wonders of space and our planet beautifully, taking iPhone photography to new heights, and we’re grateful you shared it with the world. Your work continues to inspire us all to think different. Welcome home!” Cook tweeted.

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Space images shot on iPhone:

NASA, while sharing a set of images from the lunar mission, revealed that some of the photos were taken using iPhone 17 Pro Max. The astronauts, including NASA astronaut Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency, were cleared to take their iPhones aboard the Artemis II mission.

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{{^usCountry}} NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, in a tweet on February 4, said the astronauts were allowed to take smartphones with them but didn’t specify the brand. “NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, beginning with Crew-12 and Artemis II. We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world,” Isaacman had posted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, in a tweet on February 4, said the astronauts were allowed to take smartphones with them but didn’t specify the brand. “NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, beginning with Crew-12 and Artemis II. We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world,” Isaacman had posted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among all the pictures, the most talked-about was a photo showing Commander Reid Wiseman looking out through Orion's window. The earth, in the picture, appeared in the distance. A pale blue globe against the darkness of space. The image was reportedly captured using the iPhone's front camera. What was it like to take pictures in space? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among all the pictures, the most talked-about was a photo showing Commander Reid Wiseman looking out through Orion's window. The earth, in the picture, appeared in the distance. A pale blue globe against the darkness of space. The image was reportedly captured using the iPhone's front camera. What was it like to take pictures in space? {{/usCountry}}

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"It's like walking out back at your house, trying to take a picture of the moon. That's what it feels like right now trying to take a picture of Earth," Wiseman told Mission Control during the livestream.

How did social media react?

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An individual posted, “Great adventure! iPhone in space!” Another expressed, “Some incredible imagery came out of this mission thanks to Apple. Can’t wait to see what flies next.”

Also Read: Artemis II astronauts return to Earth after 10-day journey to moon, splash down in Pacific Ocean

A third commented, “Shot on iPhone has now become literally intergalactic. Proud to see the photos captured by the Artemis II crew. Congratulations, Tim Cook, and the NASA team! Apple has proven itself again in technology.” A fourth wrote, “Those pictures were the best iPhone advertisement ever, btw.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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