US family moves to Spain after school shooting, $20,000 medical bill: ‘We can’t keep doing this’

An American father has gone viral after sharing why he and his wife decided to leave the United States and move to Spain with their two young daughters.

Zach Lincoln and his family moved to Spain from the US.

In an Instagram post, Zach Lincoln recounted two life-changing experiences — an active shooter incident at his children's preschool and a costly medical emergency — that ultimately convinced the family to seek a different life overseas.

A school shooting

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Lincoln said the turning point began while he and his wife were shopping at IKEA when they received a terrifying message from their children's school.

"One day my wife and I were at IKEA when we got a message from the school. There was an active shooter on the preschool grounds. Our daughters were locked in a closet. We stood in a furniture store not knowing if our kids were okay," he wrote.

Fortunately, their daughters were unharmed.

"They were. But we weren't the same after that," Lincoln added.

The experience left a lasting impact on the couple and intensified concerns about safety in the United States.

$20,000 healthcare bill

The family faced another major challenge when Lincoln's wife suffered a broken ankle.

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{{^usCountry}} According to his post, the injury resulted in significant medical expenses despite the family having health insurance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to his post, the injury resulted in significant medical expenses despite the family having health insurance. {{/usCountry}}

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"Then my wife broke her ankle. With good insurance, it still cost us nearly $20,000 across two years," he wrote.

The financial burden of healthcare became another factor that pushed the couple to reconsider their future.

'We can't keep doing this'

After the two incidents, the couple decided they needed a change and agreed to move out of the United States. "We looked at each other and said we can't keep doing this. So we made a plan," Lincoln explained.

The decision required major sacrifices. The family sold their home, parted with most of their belongings, and said goodbye to friends and familiar surroundings.

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"Sold the house we brought our babies home to. Got rid of almost everything we owned. Took the girls to their last birthday parties with their friends. And left."

Falling in love with Europe

The family spent time travelling across Europe before deciding where to settle permanently.

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"We spent time traveling across Europe, fell completely in love with it, and eventually settled in Spain on a Digital Nomad Visa," Lincoln wrote.

The visa allows remote workers and self-employed professionals from outside the European Union to live and work in Spain while earning income from abroad.

Eight months after relocating, Lincoln says the family feels safer and enjoys a better quality of life.

"Eight months in, our daughters have never been safer. We walk everywhere. We don't think about shooters. Healthcare doesn't bankrupt us."

While critical of certain aspects of life in the US, Lincoln stressed that the family still feels connected to their home country. "We're still Americans. We love our country. But we needed something different for our girls,” he emphasized.

Internet reacts

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Internet users reacted to the post by calling out America’s healthcare system and other issues.

“400k Americans moved to Europe since Trump is back in office, welcome,” wrote one user. “I bet that 20k was for a scratch. American healthcare is a joke,” another posted.

One viewer commented, “Not an expat but a refugee. But: a warm welcome here, I hope you enjoy it and have a better life here.”

“The American dream: to escape America,” another quipped.

(Also read: American woman calls US healthcare ‘a scam’, saves thousands by buying medicines from India: ‘More shocking thing is…’)

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