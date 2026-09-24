Lawyer's courtroom attire sparks debate after judge calls it 'inappropriate': 'Such a disappointing interaction'

A Texas attorney has sparked a discussion online after sharing an incident in which a judge allegedly criticised her outfit in front of her colleagues and clients because it exposed her shoulders. Mariah Medina, a criminal defence lawyer and former TV news journalist based in San Antonio, shared her experience on X following a brief hearing at the Bexar County Government building.

Mariah Medina is a criminal defence lawyer and former TV news journalist based in San Antonio. (X/@MMedinanews)

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In the post, Medina shared a photo of the dress that she wore during the two-minute trial announcement docket. “This is what I was wearing today when a judge said that I was inappropriately dressed for court,” she wrote.

“It’s a dress I’ve worn on air countless times and a dress that I have worn to other courts without issue. I was confused, so I explained that it’s a shift dress,” Medina added.

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According to a report by the New York Post, Medina said that she was attending a quick in-and-out court session when the judge, Yolanda Huff, who has been on the bench since 2019, ordered her to approach the bench for a closer look. “She laughed and asked if I really believed that my dress was appropriate for a jury trial… then asked me if I had a blazer in my car,” she wrote in an X post.

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“Such a disappointing interaction and a first since licensure,” Medina added.

The lawyer told the Post that the judge scolded her for wearing a “tank top” but Medina replied that it was actually a shift dress. She said that she bought the dress on sale for around $30 from J. Crew and believes that it’s perfectly acceptable business attire. She also said that her colleagues often wear similar dresses instead of a blouse that allegedly showed more cleavage.

“She has a list of things that she forbids in court re: attire, but this is not on that list. I grew up in a conservative church and I was truly confused. It’s appropriate length, doesn’t expose cleavage… it’s a J Crew dress for crying out loud, not a Hoochies Anonymous Club,” Medina said.

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However, she added that she would cover up whenever she’s in Judge Yolanda Huff’s courtroom and insisted that she would never be intentionally disrespectful in the courtroom. “I respect the authority of the court. And I will wear a blazer to cover up [if asked],” she said.

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How did social media react?

The incident has since gone viral and sparked a debate online. While some users supported the lawyers, others argued that courtrooms carry strict traditional standards and that a sleeveless garment must be paired with a jacket or blazer.

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“Retired lawyer. 42 years. Over 100 jury trials in state and federal courts. Dozens of oral arguments in state appellate courts and the 9th Circuit. The dress is fine. The judge was being petty. Publicly shaming you was way out of line,” one user wrote.

“I think ppl are confusing inappropriate with the judge just didn't like what you were wearing, even the judge. She could have pulled you to side and told you she wanted you to wear sleeves in your next court appearance rather than trying to publicly humiliate you & label your,” commented another.

However, one user wrote, “"It's a sleeveless dress, and men also have to cover their shoulders. I do not see sex discrimination in asking all legal professionals to cover their shoulders. Courts are serious places. The priority is the people whose lives may be affected.”

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“If a judge says it's inappropriate to wear in their courtroom. It's inappropriate end of discussion,” said another.