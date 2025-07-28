US man warns ‘America is crumbling’, urges others to diversify life abroad

An American man has stirred conversation on social media after posting a video in which he suggests the United States is in decline and urges others to prepare for an uncertain future by diversifying their lives globally. A US man sparked debate online by advising people to stop depending solely on America.(Instagram/trvlking)

The user, identified as Adam, shared a clip on Instagram featuring himself, with a text overlay that reads: "America is crumbling before our eyes. You need to diversify: - Remote income - Second residency - New passport - International banking."

Alongside the video, he shared a detailed caption that expands on his concerns. He wrote, “The USA seems to be falling apart. You need to diversify your life instead of depending on America for everything. There are poor countries today that were great just 100 years ago. You'd be naive to think that it could never happen to the US. You need to diversify your life to protect yourself and your family. You're in the right place.”

Social media reacts

The video received a range of reactions, with many users agreeing with Adam’s viewpoint. One user commented, “India gets 130 billion dollars every year from the US by Indians working.” Another joked, “You forgot international wifey bro.”

Some showed agreement across national lines, with one saying, “This is true,” while another added, “As an American, I also agree with you man.”

Another user chimed in, “Even if everything in the US somehow went ‘back to normal’ tomorrow, the trust has been lost.” One more said, “I agree with each word of yours.”

While some may see the post as alarmist, others viewed it as a timely reminder to think globally and prepare personally.