US woman compares Indian markets with American stores: ‘Chaos, colours, bargaining’ shape the experience

An American woman living in India has shared her experience of visiting a local market, comparing the lively atmosphere with the more structured shopping culture in the US.

An American woman compared Indian markets with US stores, calling them chaotic, colourful and full of bargaining.(Instagram/iamkatiesharma)

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(Also read: ‘Feel like I’m starting over’: Woman opens up on life in India 6 months after leaving the US)

Taking to Instagram, Katie Sharma posted a video in which she documented a shopping trip on a hot day and highlighted everything from bargaining to street food.

In the video, Katie said, “It's 40 degrees out, let's go shopping. I went to the market, I got some food. Vibrant, energetic India. Traffic, crowded. I got two towels for 800 rupees. I don't think that's good. I don't know, I tried. Oh my god, pepper! And then Arunima, crockery glasses. We got 10,000 steps in. Let's stop for some paneer bread pakora. It costs less than a dollar, 90 rupees.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Indian woman in Australia explains how things called ‘too desi’ in India become ‘premium’ abroad) ‘Neither is better, they are just different’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Indian woman in Australia explains how things called ‘too desi’ in India become ‘premium’ abroad) ‘Neither is better, they are just different’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Katie also detailed her observations in the caption of her post. She wrote, “The chaos, the colours, the bargaining… welcome to Indian market. Bargaining is common in India vs fixed prices in the U.S. Indian markets feel social and loud, while American stores are quieter and more individualistic. Indian markets often have separate specialty vendors, such as fruit wala, spice wala, linens and flowers. American grocery stores are usually indoors with AC, whereas Indian markets are often outdoor and open air. In the US, everything is labelled, branded and uniform looking. Indian markets stimulate every sense: colours, smells and sound. Neither is better, they are just two completely different experiences.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katie also detailed her observations in the caption of her post. She wrote, “The chaos, the colours, the bargaining… welcome to Indian market. Bargaining is common in India vs fixed prices in the U.S. Indian markets feel social and loud, while American stores are quieter and more individualistic. Indian markets often have separate specialty vendors, such as fruit wala, spice wala, linens and flowers. American grocery stores are usually indoors with AC, whereas Indian markets are often outdoor and open air. In the US, everything is labelled, branded and uniform looking. Indian markets stimulate every sense: colours, smells and sound. Neither is better, they are just two completely different experiences.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Her comparison struck a chord with many viewers, especially those familiar with the contrast between open air Indian bazaars and neatly arranged American supermarkets.

(Also read: Indian woman earning ₹1 crore in US says life isn’t as glamorous as it looks: ‘It takes hard work and resilience’)

Internet reacts

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The clip, shared today, has received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Indian markets are an emotion, not just a place to shop.” Another said, “You definitely got the full summer shopping experience.” A third commented, “The bargaining part is a skill, and it takes time to learn.”

Some users reacted to the towel purchase, with one writing, “Two towels for 800 rupees sounds like tourist pricing.” Another added, “Paneer bread pakora after shopping is the most Indian reward ever.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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