Viral video shows Arizona cops delivering pizza after arresting GrubHub driver: ‘We’re committed'

In a surprising and heartwarming twist, police officers in Tempe, Arizona, were seen delivering a pizza to a resident after arresting her original GrubHub delivery driver. A now-viral video of the moment has won over social media, with people praising the officers for their quick thinking and community spirit. The footage shows two officers walking up to a home with pizza in hand and knocking on the door.(X/TempePolice)

The Tempe Police Department shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “When your GrubHub driver gets arrested… Tempe Police Delivers.”

The footage shows two officers walking up to a home and knocking on the door. A woman, identified as Brandy, answers, expecting pizza but not expecting police. She looks visibly confused when she sees the officers standing outside with her delivery.

Check out the video here:

“How are you doing? Brandy?” one of the officers asks.

“Yes,” she responds, still puzzled.

“So your GrubHub guy got arrested, so we still delivered your pizza,” the officer explains. Brandy’s jaw drops, stunned into silence for a moment.

The tension is quickly broken when the officer adds a light-hearted line: “It should still be warm.”

Brandy laughs, clearly amused and grateful. “I really appreciate the pizza,” she says, smiling as the officers leave.

The Tempe Police Department further added in their post: “When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer. The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady. We’re committed to serving our community 24/7—whether it’s safety or pizza delivery!”

According to reports, the delivery agent was arrested on charges of reckless driving and racing.

The video quickly gained attention online, with users showering praise on the officers. “What a surprise it would be to see these policemen at your door with pizza!” wrote one user. Another commented, “Patrol Police Officers are such nice young guys. They come up with great ways to serve their communities.”