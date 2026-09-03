Was Carla Jeffery single? What we know about the ‘ZOMBIES’ star’s family amid her death at 33

Carla Jeffery, best known for playing cheerleader Bree in Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES franchise, has died at the age of 33. Her death was confirmed by Alexanders Talent Management, the agency that had represented her since she was 12.

Carla Jeffery passed away on September 1, 2026 (Instagram @carlajjerffery)

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The actress died on September 1, 2026. While Jeffery had spent more than two decades working in the entertainment industry, she largely kept details about her personal life away from the public eye.

Was Carla Jeffery dating anyone?

Jeffery was notably private about her romantic life. There are no publicly confirmed details about a boyfriend, husband or long-term partner, and she did not publicly discuss her dating history.

Celebrity relationship database Who's Dated Who also does not list any known past relationships for the actress. As a result, there is no verified information about whether Carla Jeffery was dating someone at the time of her death.

Who were Carla Jeffery’s parents?

Jeffery’s parents maintained a low profile and largely stayed away from the entertainment spotlight. Their names, professions and other personal details were not widely made public.

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{{^usCountry}} Carla’s family, however, played an important role in her decision to pursue acting. She began taking acting classes as a child, initially alongside her twin brother, as a way to become more comfortable performing despite being naturally shy. Who is Carla Jeffery’s twin brother? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carla’s family, however, played an important role in her decision to pursue acting. She began taking acting classes as a child, initially alongside her twin brother, as a way to become more comfortable performing despite being naturally shy. Who is Carla Jeffery’s twin brother? {{/usCountry}}

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Carla Jeffery’s most recognizable family connection was her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery. Like his sister, Carlon built a career in entertainment and became known to Disney Channel viewers for playing Cameron Parks on A.N.T. Farm.

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Carlon’s interest in music and entertainment reportedly helped inspire the family’s move from Ohio to California. Carla followed him into acting, eventually establishing her own career in television and film.

Where was Carla Jeffery born?

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Carla Jaran Jeffery was born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas. Her family later spent time in Ohio before relocating to California, where Jeffery continued developing her interest in acting.

Carla Jeffery’s cause of death

A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. It is also unclear whether Jeffery had been dealing with any illness before her death.

Read more | Carla Jeffery cause of death: What happened to actor behind Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise?

Her longtime agency announced the news in a statement, saying:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old,” the statement via Alexanders Talent Management stated.

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The agency described Jeffery as a “beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman” and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn her loss.