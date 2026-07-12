Was FaZe Rug involved in deadly LA car crash? Truth behind Brawadis' viral video

Social media users have been sharing claims that FaZe Rug was involved in a deadly car crash in Los Angeles after an emotional video of his brother, Brawadis, went viral. However, the claim is false.

Brawadis's pet dog Booker passed away after cancer battle. (Instagram)

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The viral video does not show Brawadis reacting to a car crash involving FaZe Rug.

In the original video, Brawadis became emotional after meeting a Goldendoodle, the same breed as his late dog, Booker. Seeing the dog reminded him of his own pet, who died after battling cancer and he broke down in tears.

The emotional clip is about the loss of his pet and has no connection to any car accident involving FaZe Rug.

There is no credible evidence or official confirmation that FaZe Rug was involved in any car accident.

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Here is how people are reacting:

Despite this, some social media users began sharing the video alongside false captions claiming it showed Brawadis mourning FaZe Rug after a deadly crash. There is no evidence linking the emotional video to any such incident.

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“Brawadis went live in tears telling his fans that his younger brother, FaZe Rug, was involved in a deadly car crash last night in LA.” posted @duckedtfoffff on X.

To which people replied:

“This is really sad to hear,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “sorry for his loss”

Third user wrote, “Omg this so sad”

While one user said, “Why are they being do fake and performative”

Also Read: Brawadis shares heartbreaking final moments with dog Booker in emotional goodbye video; 'I wasn't ready'

How did his dog die

Brawadis' beloved dog, Booker, died on April 30, 2026, after battling lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. According to Brawadis, Booker was diagnosed with the disease just three months before his death, and it spread rapidly despite medication and chemotherapy. The cancer eventually affected multiple parts of his body, leaving him struggling to breathe and eat, while his lymph nodes became severely swollen. After doctors told the family that there was no cure and that the cancer was progressing quickly, Brawadis made the difficult decision to put Booker down to end his suffering.

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