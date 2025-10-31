Watch: Man desperately tries to shield family, pet dog as Florida neighbour pulls a gun on him

In a shocking incident, a Florida woman filmed herself rushing towards her neighbour’s family and pulling out a gun on them. After this road rage incident, the woman was arrested on the charges of “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.” The incident was filmed on a camera mounted on the woman's car. (Facebook/Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted the video on Facebook with details of the incident. “A 23-year-old Lehigh Acres woman was arrested Sunday after a road rage incident where she pointed a gun at her neighbours at the intersection of 19th St. SW and Ruth Ave. S.”

The police department added that the incident was captured on a camera mounted on Esmerelda Cruz's car.

“Cruz was arrested for three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The firearm was later recovered from her home,” the department continued. The incident occurred on October 26.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno addressed the incident and said, “The grid is busier than ever. Road rage has no place in Lee County, and won’t be tolerated.”

What does the video show?

The clip captures a speeding car almost running over a man with a dog. After a few moments, the vehicle comes to a halt, and a woman comes out with a gun in her hand. She points the gun towards two women at the scene, as the man tries to shield them with his body. He also pulls the dog to safety.

In her video, Cruz continues to hurl expletives. At one point, she says, “Don’t run in front of my car,” adding, “I’ll light your life up!”