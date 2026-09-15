What did Macklemore say at Ed Sheeran concert? Robert Kraft, Pink enter 'Free Palestine' controversy

Rapper Macklemore made headlines after calling for a “Free Palestine” while performing as a support act for Ed Sheeran in New Jersey.

Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” comments at Ed Sheeran’s US tour dates sparked backlash. (REUTERS)

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His comments led to calls for him to be removed from the remainder of Sheeran’s US tour. Macklemore later said his remarks were about supporting Palestinians and were not meant as an attack on Jewish people.

What did Macklemore say at the Ed Sheeran concert?

Macklemore made the comments while performing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 4 and 5.

During his first appearance on September 4, he said he wanted to use the tour to speak about Palestine.

“A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: ‘Free Palestine,’” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added: “I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added: “I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Macklemore made the remarks while introducing his protest song “Hind’s Hall”, which condemns Israel’s military action in Gaza. Images showing devastation in Gaza were also displayed during the performance, according to The Guardian.

He also called US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, a “terrorist organization.”

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What did Macklemore say to Jewish fans?

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At his second MetLife performance on September 5, Macklemore directly addressed Jewish members of the audience.

“Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you. My message is for peace, love; for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect and equality.”

In a video posted on his social media, he repeated the message.

“To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, is in no way a criticism of you.”

He also said: “My message is for peace, love, for all human beings to be treated equally and with dignity," as per The Guardian.

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Why was Macklemore facing calls to be removed?

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Following his comments, the Israeli American Council launched a petition calling for Macklemore to be removed from Sheeran’s tour.

As per BBC, The council said Macklemore had “used the stage to deliver an extended political message, called for 'Free Palestine' and performed Hind's Hall while images from Gaza and other political messaging were projected across the stadium screens”.

The council also said the concert was “not a political rally, not a protest, and not an activist event”.

Is Macklemore being removed from Ed Sheeran’s tour?

Messina Touring Group, the promoter of Sheeran’s US Loop Tour, told Rolling Stone that venues on upcoming tour dates would not allow Macklemore to perform.

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The promoter said this could have resulted in the cancellation of the tour and affected hundreds of thousands of fans. After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore was removed from the remaining support dates.

Macklemore confirmed the decision in a lengthy Instagram post. He said the decision followed a week of “difficult conversations” with Sheeran, whom he described as a friend of 13 years and a “brother”.

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According to Macklemore, stadium owners had put pressure on Sheeran to remove him from the tour.

“Ed was in a fucked up position,” the rapper wrote. “He knew it. His typical apolitical stance was being challenged in a way it had never been before.”

Macklemore also questioned why his comments had become an issue now.

“What I said at MetLife I have been saying on stages around the world for almost three years,” he added. “So why is it an issue now? Because now I’m sharing the stage with one of the biggest artists in the world, in some of the biggest stages in America.”

He ended his post by repeating his call to “free Palestine”.

What did Robert Kraft have to do with Macklemore’s removal?

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Macklemore claimed that billionaire and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pressured Ed Sheeran to remove him from the US tour.

According to Macklemore, Kraft called Sheeran before his show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is owned by the Kraft Group.

“Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium,” Macklemore wrote. “Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: If Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”

Messina Touring Group, the promoter of Sheeran’s US tour, had earlier said that venues had told them they would not allow Macklemore to perform. However, the company did not name Kraft or any other venue owner.

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“We have been notified by venues on the upcoming US tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans.”

Why did Pink speak out about Macklemore?

As per reports, Pink initially joined the backlash against Macklemore by reposting a StopAntisemitism post criticizing his comments at Ed Sheeran’s concert. The post accused Macklemore of using the concert to push an anti-Israel political message. Pink later faced criticism over the repost and shared a lengthy statement explaining why she had shared it.

Pink said her reaction was not because Macklemore said “Free Palestine.” Instead, she said she was responding to his comments addressing Jewish people after the backlash.

“That’s what prompted my repost. Not ‘Free Palestine,’ and not anyone’s right to say it. I have never asked for another artist to be silenced and I’m not asking now. I don’t need anyone fired, and I don’t need a refund. What I need is to be able to say, as a Jewish mom, ‘that scared me, and it scared people I love,’ without being told our fear is just propaganda, and without being told I’m somehow cool with genocide because I noticed?"