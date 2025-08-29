What is a rainbow baby? JoJo Fletcher's pregnancy announcement sparks questions

Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher and husband Jordan Rodgers are expecting their first baby together. They have been married since 2022, following their engagement in 2016, during the finale of the show. They revealed the news of the pregnancy on Instagram on August 28. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged in 2016.(Instagram/joelle_fletcher)

“We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. Baby Rodgers coming January 2026,” they wrote in the joint post. The video shows JoJo cradling her baby bump, while she and her husband spend some cozy moments at the beach. The video is full of smiles and hugs, capturing the joy the couple feel with the baby on the way.

What is a rainbow baby?

However, the choice of the word ‘rainbow baby’ might hint at some troubles the couple faced in their journey to conceive.

A rainbow baby is defined as a child born to a family after they have suffered miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth, or neonatal death, as per the American Pregnancy Association.

Did JoJo Fletcher have problems during pregnancy?

Notably, JoJo Fletcher has not shared any news about losing a child at any point of time. However, in the past, she has outlined struggles in her journey to get pregnant. “Jordan and I have been on our own fertility journey — and man, it’s been a journey,” she told US Weekly.

Fletcher also hinted at hurdles on social media posts. She put up an Instagram story on April 2025, saying “Trying acupuncture to help with fertility… I haven’t talked about our TTC (trying to conceive) journey at all, but I know so many of us are in the same boat.” Rodgers seemed to acknowledge her struggles on the shared Instagram post announcing the pregnancy. He wrote “…you have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey. Your strength, resilience and positive attitude are an inspiration.”