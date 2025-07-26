Doctor shares how and when to eat nuts and seeds during pregnancy for maximum benefits: ‘the best time to…’

Pregnancy is one of the periods when the diet is thoroughly fine-tuned to maximise nutrient intake for both maternal health and fetal development. A nutritious diet is carefully planned and closely followed. Nuts are often referred to as healthy fats, and seeds as superfoods, prompting expecting mothers to evaluate the nutritional value and how they can add them to their diet. Understanding how and when to have these nuts can make a big difference in getting the most out of nuts and seeds. Expectant mothers benefit from eating nuts and seeds. (Shutterstock)

Dr Ritu Choudhary, Lead Consultant, Obs & Gyn, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Bengaluru-Electronic City, shared with HT Lifestyle that nuts and seeds are nutritionally valuable for pregnant women because of their contribution to brain health, immunity, and more.

"Nuts and seeds are considered highly nutritious for both pregnant women and babies. Rich in protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, these nutrients support brain development, immunity, and overall growth. For pregnant women, some nutrients like folate, omega-3 fatty acids, and iron become important during pregnancy, and they also help in the formation of the baby's brain and nervous system,” Dr Ritu explained the value of nutrients found in nuts.

Further highlighting which nuts have the pregnancy-friendly nutrients, she added, “Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are some of those nuts that are excellent sources of these nutrients. Further, flaxseeds, chia, and pumpkin are also good sources of fibre, magnesium, iron, protein, and Zinc and improve digestion, boost immunity, and bone health in both mothers and babies. ”

Dr Ritu shared a guide, covering valuable tips for pregnant mothers on consuming nuts and seeds, from the best time of day to eat them to the ideal way to eat:

Nuts

Almond is one of the healthy nuts for pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

For pregnant women, the best time to eat nuts is in the morning. Having a few soaked almonds or walnuts in the morning, either on an empty stomach or after breakfast, can help boost energy and support healthy digestion.

Women often feel hungry and can have a craving for snacks during mid-morning or evening. To reduce that unhealthy craving, a handful of mixed nuts or roasted seeds can be consumed to help curb that without spiking blood sugar.

Expectant mothers should also avoid eating nuts in a hurry right after meals, as the fat content in them may slow down digestion. Instead, try to keep a gap of about an hour after eating.

Seeds

Ideally, the best time to consume seeds is in the morning or with breakfast, as the fibre content in them can aid in bowel movement and provide good bacteria for gut health.

Avoid consuming dry seeds like chia or flax seeds, especially at night, as they can cause gas and bloating. Only consume once hydrated after soaking.

If you want to introduce nuts to babies, then they should be ideally powdered thoroughly or turned into a paste, as Dr Ritu noted, “For Infants (post 6 months), once solids are introduced to babies, nuts and seeds should be given in powdered or paste form to avoid choking problems. Nuts (e.g., almond powder, peanut butter) can provide protein, energy, and good fats for rapid brain development. And, seeds (like sesame and chia can help to provide minerals such as calcium and zinc and can boost immunity.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.